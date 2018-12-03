Premier League News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Table
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
More from Football

WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights

Watch all the goals and the best action from the weekend's Premier League games

Last Updated: 03/12/18 10:10am
3:21
Watch highlights of Sunday's three 'Derby Day' games in the Premier League, which saw Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea claim home wins
Watch highlights of Sunday's three 'Derby Day' games in the Premier League, which saw Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea claim home wins

Watch Premier League goals and highlights from the weekend's games as Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool see off their rivals on Derby Day.

Derby Day lived up to all expectations on Sunday with Arsenal's 4-2 win over Tottenham the thrilling cherry on the cake, but Liverpool's last-gasp win over Everton was worthy of far more than the single goal it produced, while Chelsea got back to winning ways against Fulham.

Scroll down for highlights from the weekend's games...

Sunday

Chelsea 2-0 Fulham

Chelsea comfortably beat Fulham 2-0 on Sunday afternoon to mark a disappointing return to Stamford Bridge for Claudio Ranieri.
2:58
Highlights from Chelsea's 2-0 win over Fulham
Highlights from Chelsea's 2-0 win over Fulham

Arsenal 4-2 Tottenham

Arsenal saw off Tottenham in one of the games of the season with a pulsating 4-2 victory on Super Sunday at the Emirates.
2:59
Highlights from Arsenal's 4-2 win over Tottenham
Highlights from Arsenal's 4-2 win over Tottenham

Liverpool 1-0 Everton

Divock Origi sparked mayhem at Anfield as his 96th-minute winner saw Liverpool snatch a dramatic 1-0 victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby.
2:59
Highlights from Liverpool's 1-0 win over Everton
Highlights from Liverpool's 1-0 win over Everton

Saturday
4:47
A round-up of Saturday's action in the Premier League, including West Ham's win at Newcastle and Manchester Utd's draw at Southampton
A round-up of Saturday's action in the Premier League, including West Ham's win at Newcastle and Manchester Utd's draw at Southampton

Southampton 2-2 Manchester United

Manchester United fought back from two goals down to secure a point but their Premier League struggles continued with a 2-2 draw at Southampton.
2:40
Highlights from Manchester Utd's 2-2 draw at Southampton
Highlights from Manchester Utd's 2-2 draw at Southampton

Manchester City 3-1 Bournemouth

Manchester City continued their unbeaten Premier League start with a 3-1 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday at the Etihad, their sixth league win in a row.
2:59
Highlights of Manchester City's win over Bournemouth
Highlights of Manchester City's win over Bournemouth

Crystal Palace 2-0 Burnley

Andros Townsend's stunning strike helped Crystal Palace end a run of eight games without a win with a 2-0 victory over Burnley.
2:59
Highlights from Crystal Palace's 2-0 win over Burnley
Highlights from Crystal Palace's 2-0 win over Burnley

Newcastle 0-3 West Ham

Javier Hernandez scored twice as West Ham ended Newcastle's winning run with an accomplished 3-0 victory at St James' Park.
2:55
Highlights from West Ham's 3-0 win at Newcastle
Highlights from West Ham's 3-0 win at Newcastle

Leicester 2-0 Watford

Jamie Vardy and James Maddison's first-half goals gave Leicester a 2-0 win over Watford in the Premier League on Saturday, as the visitors winless run extended to four games.
2:56
Highlights from Leicester's 2-0 win over Watford
Highlights from Leicester's 2-0 win over Watford

Huddersfield 1-2 Brighton

Steve Mounie's contentious red card proved the turning point as Brighton came from behind to win 2-1 at Huddersfield.
2:57
Highlights from Brighton's 2-1 win at Huddersfield
Highlights from Brighton's 2-1 win at Huddersfield

Friday

Cardiff 2-1 Wolves

Junior Hoilett's breathtaking strike saw Cardiff come from behind to beat Wolves 2-1 at the Cardiff City Stadium.
2:48
Highlights from Cardiff's 2-1 win over Wolves on Friday night
Highlights from Cardiff's 2-1 win over Wolves on Friday night

Play Super 6

Predict 6 correct scores for your chance to win £250K.

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK