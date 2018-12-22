Premier League results and round-up: Man Utd win on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bow

Anthony Martial celebrates his goal with Jesse Lingard

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enjoyed a dream start to life as Manchester United caretaker manager on Saturday.

The Norwegian watched as United thrashed Cardiff 5-1 and scored five goals in a Premier League match for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

Marcus Rashford, Ander Herrera and Anthony Martial all scored in an entertaining first half with Victor Camarasa pulling one back from the penalty spot.

Jesse Lingard's second-half double sealed a 5-1 win to prompt cheers of "Ole, Ole, Ole" at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Andros Townsend's stunning goal helped Crystal Palace to a shock 3-2 victory at reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

Ilkay Gundogan put the hosts ahead in the 27th minute with a header from Fabian Delph's cross before Palace hit back through Jeffrey Schlupp's low shot five minutes later.

Townsend's swerving left-footed volley from 30 yards, a contender for goal of the season, silenced the Etihad Stadium and put struggling Palace in front in the 35th minute.

The Eagles dared to dream of three points when Luka Milivojevic rifled home a penalty in the 51st minute, moments after Townsend had hit the post.

Kevin De Bruyne pulled City back into the game after 85 minutes as his cross drifted in off the post, but their first home defeat of the season leaves them four points behind leaders Liverpool.

Chelsea also lost ground in the title race as they slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Leicester at Stamford Bridge.

Jamie Vardy's close-range effort in the 51st minute, from James Maddison's through ball, settled the contest to keep the Blues in fourth place.

3:47 Claude Puel says his Leicester side showed composure under pressure as they won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea. Claude Puel says his Leicester side showed composure under pressure as they won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as Arsenal moved level on points with Chelsea with a 3-1 win over Burnley.

The Gabon striker opened his account after 14 minutes with a volley from Sead Kolasinac's cutback before rifling home another three minutes into the second half.

Ashley Barnes' low finish in the 63rd minute brought Burnley back into the contest but Alex Iwobi's close-range finish made sure the Clarets remained in the relegation zone.

2:37 Arsenal manager Unai Emery claims his side were prepared for a tough physical challenge against Burnley in their 3-1 win in the Premier League. Arsenal manager Unai Emery claims his side were prepared for a tough physical challenge against Burnley in their 3-1 win in the Premier League.

Southampton's resurgence under new boss Ralph Hasenhuttl continued as they beat struggling Huddersfield 3-1.

The Saints saw off Arsenal last weekend and moved three points clear of the drop zone after holding off the Terriers at the John Smith's Stadium.

Nathan Redmond opened the scoring after 15 minutes and Danny Ings' 42nd-minute penalty put Southampton in control.

Huddersfield hit back in the 58th minute through Philip Billing before substitute Michael Obafemi scored his first Saints goal after 71 minutes.

Bottom side Fulham moved level on points with 19th-placed Huddersfield after picking up their first clean sheet of the season in a 0-0 draw at Newcastle.

3:05 Newcastle's Rafael Benitez says he was frustrated with the decision not to give Kenedy a penalty following their goalless draw with Fulham. Newcastle's Rafael Benitez says he was frustrated with the decision not to give Kenedy a penalty following their goalless draw with Fulham.

David Brooks' double helped Bournemouth to a 2-0 victory over Brighton, who had Lewis Dunk sent off after 73 minutes for a second bookable offence.

Elsewhere, Troy Deeney's first-half penalty and Gerard Deulofeu's late goal earned Watford a 2-0 win at West Ham.