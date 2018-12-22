Arsenal 'diving' frustrates Burnley manager Sean Dyche

3:49 Burnley manager Sean Dyche was disappointed that Arsenal were not penalised on two occasions for diving in the Clarets' 3-1 defeat at the Emirates Burnley manager Sean Dyche was disappointed that Arsenal were not penalised on two occasions for diving in the Clarets' 3-1 defeat at the Emirates

Burnley manager Sean Dyche accused Arsenal's players of diving in their 3-1 win over the Clarets at the Emirates.

The struggling visitors were undone by two Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang strikes either side of half-time, before Alex Iwobi's late effort sealed the win after Ashley Barnes had given Dyche's side hope of an unlikely point.

Speaking after the full-time whistle, though, Dyche expressed his unhappiness at what he felt was simulation taking place during the match.

"No one wants to see diving in the game," he told Sky Sports. "There was one with (Granit) Xhaka later in the game and I know he dives as he looks at the ref within a millisecond of going down in the box. I do not want to see that and I do not think anyone else wants to see that

"Ashley Barnes comes out of a tackle and their lad clearly elbows him, but our lad comes out with a booking, which is nearly impossible.

"There were two dives in the game and no one got a booking. One of them was already on a booking, so that's a red card.

"I'm alarmed by the amount of diving lately, three last week and two this week. No one [the authorities] wants to touch it.

Ashley Barnes reduced the deficit midway through the second half

"Our player got two hands in the back today and we are now 60 games without a penalty. They are big moments, important moments."

As for his own team, Dyche was once again encouraged by their display, despite them leaving the capital without a point and still in the relegation zone.

"We are working hard and the players have never lacked hard work," he said

"The mentality is firm and physicality is good in terms of fitness. We can't be pleased with the league position, we need to win games.

"Overall today I think we deserved something from the game. We gave away soft goals and we have to get out of that habit, but we were a game for them."