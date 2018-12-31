Premier League Power Rankings: Manchester United's Paul Pogba top

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has soared to the Power Rankings' summit for New Year's Eve after a blistering start under new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The France international scored twice and assisted Romelu Lukaku in United's 4-1 win against Bournemouth - having now scored four goals and assisted three more since being benched against Liverpool.

Last week's table-topper Heung-Min Son slipped into runner-up spot after Spurs suffered a 3-1 defeat to Wolves at Wembley, despite claiming an assist for Harry Kane's (No 4) opener in the first half.

Everton full-back Lucas Digne retained his position at No 3 after excelling across a raft of stats in the Toffees' 1-0 defeat at Brighton, while Felipe Anderson (No 5) slid down the chart after West Ham lost 2-0 at Burnley.

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino (No 6) hit a hat-trick in Liverpool's sensational 5-1 win over Arsenal, with team-mate Mohamed Salah (No 8) converting from the penalty spot and assisting Sadio Mane at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford (No 10) also re-entered the top 10 after getting on the scoresheet against Bournemouth, while Chelsea's Eden Hazard tumbled to No 10 after a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace.

