WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights

Watch a round-up of all Saturday's Premier League goals

Watch all the goals from the weekend's Premier League action, as Manchester City, Newcastle and Southampton record wins.

Anybody in the UK can view the highlights for free, but you will need to create a free Sky iD - you can do that HERE.

Check out the highlights below...

Anthony Knockaert's second-half wonder strike saw Brighton beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park to move level on points with their rivals.

Junior Hoilett and Victor Camarasa were on target as Cardiff earned a crucial win in their battle for Premier League survival, beating West Ham 2-0.

Fit-again Callum Wilson starred in front of watching England manager Gareth Southgate as Bournemouth earned a 2-0 win at Huddersfield.

Jamie Vardy reached a century of Leicester goals as relegation-threatened Fulham were beaten 3-1 to give Brendan Rodgers a first win in charge at the King Power Stadium.

Newcastle produced a rip-roaring comeback from 2-0 down to bulldoze Everton 3-2 and make it five wins on the spin at St James' Park.

Southampton stunned Tottenham with two quickfire goals in the second half as they won 2-1 at St Mary's to ease their relegation concerns.

Raheem Sterling scored a second-half hat-trick, including a controversial opener, as Manchester City beat Watford 3-1 to move four points clear in the title race.