WATCH and VOTE: Best Premier League goal of the weekend
Eden Hazard, James Ward-Prowse and Anthony Knockaert feature
Last Updated: 11/03/19 9:09am
Who scored the best goal in the Premier League at the weekend? Watch our selection and vote for your favourite.
Both of Brighton's goals in their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace make the cut.
Glenn Murray put the visitors ahead before Anthony Knockaert secured victory with a superb strike.
Fulham vs Liverpool
March 17, 2019, 1:30pm
Live on
Eden Hazard rescued a draw for Chelsea against Wolves with an effort from outside the box while James Ward-Prowse scored a brilliant free-kick as Southampton beat Tottenham.
Jamie Vardy and Dominic Calvert-Lewin also make it into our selection, but which was your favourite?
Vote above after watching the video at the top of the page