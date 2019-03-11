WATCH and VOTE: Best Premier League goal of the weekend

Who scored the best goal in the Premier League at the weekend? Watch our selection and vote for your favourite.

Both of Brighton's goals in their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace make the cut.

Glenn Murray put the visitors ahead before Anthony Knockaert secured victory with a superb strike.

Eden Hazard rescued a draw for Chelsea against Wolves with an effort from outside the box while James Ward-Prowse scored a brilliant free-kick as Southampton beat Tottenham.

Jamie Vardy and Dominic Calvert-Lewin also make it into our selection, but which was your favourite?

Vote above after watching the video at the top of the page