European paper round-up: Arsenal wait on Samuel Umtiti

Samuel Umtiti is reportedly on Arsenal's radar this summer

All the news and rumours from the European back pages, with Arsenal reportedly interested in Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti.

With the international break almost over, club football returns to the top of the agenda across Europe.

So our friends at Football Whispers are here to round up all the latest news, views and gossip from the continent.

Spain

Arsenal are interested in signing Samuel Umitii from Barcelona if the French defender becomes available this summer. Raul Sanllehi, the Gunners' director of football, was instrumental in bringing Umtiti to the Camp Nou in 2016. (Mundo Deportivo)

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann says he is frustrated by constant speculation over his future. "I'm fed up, every year is the same," he said after France's win over Iceland. (AS)

Antoine Griezmann was in the goals for France over the international break

Barcelona will move for Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana if Jasper Cillessen leaves the Camp Nou this summer. However, the Dutch side will offer the Cameroon international a contract extension to keep him in the Eredivisie. (Marca)

Real Madrid have joined the growing list of suitors for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic. The Serbia international is wanted by a number of top European sides, including Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. (El Confidencial)

Italy

Gonzalo Higuain could join Roma this summer if Maurizio Sarri joins the Italian club from Chelsea. The Argentine, who is currently on loan at Stamford Bridge, could be a replacement for Edin Dzeko, who has been linked with a move to Inter. (Corriere della Sera)

Bayern Munich and Germany winger Serge Gnabry is wanted by AC Milan. The 23-year-old would cost over £45m but the Serie A side may sell Suso to finance a move. (Corriere dello Sport)

Serge Gnabry has impressed for Bayern Munich this season

Mario Mandzukic has agreed a new contract with Juventus that will keep the Croatian at the club until 2021. (Sky Sport Italia)

Germany

Bayern Munich have started talks with the representatives of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz. The Bundesliga champions hope to bring the 19-year-old to the club in the summer of 2020. (Sport Bild)

Borussia Dortmund plan to extend the contracts of Mario Gotze, Raphael Guerreiro and Jacob Bruun Larsen but will allow Shinji Kagawa, Andre Schurrle and Sebastian Rode to leave the club this summer. (Sport Bild)

Shinji Kagawa has been on loan with Besiktas since January

Rafael van der Vaart believes Bayern should do all they can to secure the signing of Barcelona transfer target Matthijs de Ligt. "Bayern have to get De Ligt, definitely a player for them," the Dutchman said. (Sport1)

France

Jose Mourinho has targeted Ligue 1 clubs Monaco and Lyon as potential destinations to make a return to management. The Portuguese was sacked by Manchester United in December but wants to return to the dugout this summer. (L'Equipe)

Belgium

Arsenal transfer target Yannick Carrasco has admitted he would like to leave China this summer. "I'd like to return to Europe," he said. "Many teams were interested in me during the winter. We went looking for a solution but I understand my club wanted me to stay." (Het Laatste Nieuws)