How Tottenham Hotspur Stadium compares to Arsenal's Emirates Stadium

Tottenham's new stadium opens 13 years after Arsenal played their first game at the Emirates Stadium

Tottenham are preparing for their first Premier League game at their new stadium against Crystal Palace on Wednesday - but how does their new home compare to Emirates Stadium of arch rivals Arsenal?

Mauricio Pochettino's side will finally get the chance to play at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday after two recent test events passed without incident.

Here, we delve into the stadium's numbers, including capacity, ticket prices, and food and drink offerings, when compared to the Emirates Stadium, the home of north London rivals Arsenal since 2006.

Spurs vs Arsenal: Stadium comparison Spurs Arsenal Capacity 62,062 60,260 Stadium cost £1billion £390m Adult matchday tickets £30 to £95 £27 to £97 Adult season ticket £795 to £2,200 £891 to £1,768 Pie and a pint £7.50 £8.40

Tottenham's new ground will have a capacity of 62,062 - 1,802 seats more than the Emirates

The capacities

With a capacity of 62,062 - a considerable increase on White Hart Lane's 36,284 - Spurs' new stadium becomes the biggest club ground in London, and second in the Premier League behind Manchester United's Old Trafford, which currently holds 74,994.

Spurs' new capacity includes a single-tier 'Kop' style stand which contains 17,500 seats. The idea is that it will be reminiscent of Borussia Dortmund's 'Yellow Wall' which has helped the German side generate one of the best matchday atmospheres in Europe.

Meanwhile, the Emirates holds 60,260, meaning Spurs have trumped their rivals by a grand total of 1,802 seats.

2:12 Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli got his first glimpse of the club’s new stadium with Sky Sports' Patrick Davison Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli got his first glimpse of the club’s new stadium with Sky Sports' Patrick Davison

The costs

Spurs originally estimated the final cost of the stadium would be around £400m, but it was reported in February this could rise to £1billion, making it the most expensive stadium in Europe.

Tottenham vs Huddsf'ld Live on

The total cost to build the Emirates Stadium was £390m, with the project also including the construction of a new waste and recycling centre and relocation of local businesses and statutory services, as stated on the club's website.

1:01 Teddy Sheringham has backed former club Tottenham to turn their new stadium into a fortress and believes Mauricio Pochettino will be there to oversee it Teddy Sheringham has backed former club Tottenham to turn their new stadium into a fortress and believes Mauricio Pochettino will be there to oversee it

The prices

Spurs have divided their ticket prices for matchdays into three categories. For adults, Category A tickets (inc. vs West Ham on April 27) will cost between £52 and £98 for adults, and between £26 and £35 for juniors/seniors.

Season tickets Spurs' season ticket prices range from £795 to £2,200 for adults, compared to £891 to £1,768 at Arsenal.

Category B matches (inc. vs Brighton on April 23) range from £43 to £95 for adults and £22 to £30 for juniors/seniors, while Category C (inc. vs Huddersfield April 13) will cost adults £30-£80 and juniors/seniors £15-25.

Arsenal also have three categories, with the cheapest adult ticket costing £27, and the most expensive £97. Children can pay as little as £10, and seniors £11.25.

1:34 Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham's new stadium has been an amazing project and will be a boost for the club's fans and players Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham's new stadium has been an amazing project and will be a boost for the club's fans and players

The food and drink

Whether you fancy a traditional pie or burger, or would rather a steak sandwich or loaded flatbread, Spurs will have you covered with a wide variety of food options available at their new ground.

There will even be space for a post-match debrief, with The Market Place in the stadium's South Stand set to stay open for two hours after the final whistle.

Pie and a pint Beyond any pie-and-a-pint offers, a pie will cost £3.50 and a pint £4 at Spurs' new stadium. That's some 90p cheaper than the Emirates, where you can get a pie for £3.90 and pint for £4.50.

Spurs' state-of-the-art beer dispensers have caught the eye on social media, and they will cut waiting time for pints, including at the 65-metre bar running the entire length of the goal line - The Goal Line Bar - which will be the longest bar in Europe.

Arsenal's options remain rather traditional, and whether they will look to match Spurs on the culinary front remains to be seen.

1:01 Spurs Legends may have lost 5-4 to Inter Forever in Sunday's second and final test event, but they were unanimous in their praise for the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Spurs Legends may have lost 5-4 to Inter Forever in Sunday's second and final test event, but they were unanimous in their praise for the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The travel

Spurs' new ground is some four miles further away from central London than the Emirates, and with both clubs advising against driving to their respective stadiums, public transport is the recommended method on transport.

For away supporters arriving at Euston Station, Arsenal's Emirates Stadium is under 20 minutes away on the London Tube, while the journey will be around half-an-hour to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, by tube and then bus or walk.

Sky Sports News understands Transport for London (TfL) and Spurs are still in discussions over a station name change from White Hart Lane to Tottenham Hotspur.

The events

Beyond football, Tottenham have a 10-year partnership with the NFL, with the intention of hosting two NFL games at the stadium in 2019.

The grass football pitch at the stadium will be retractable and sit above an artificial surface which will be used for NFL games - as well as concerts and other events. The stadium will be the first of its kind in the United Kingdom to have two pitches inside the same bowl.

Tottenham signed a 10-year partnership to host NFL games

Meanwhile, Bruce Springsteen, Coldplay and Muse are among the acts to have graced the Emirates Stadium for concerts, though there are no scheduled events coming soon to the ground.

Back in 2014, Arsenal lost a High Court battle over their bid to increase the number of concerts they are allowed to hold, having applied to double the number they could stage at their stadium from three to six.

Spurs' extra offerings

Spurs' new stadium also contains a 180-bedroom upscale hotel, while Michel Roux Jr, Chris Galvin and Dipna Anand have been named on the chef line-up for the stadium's Michelin-starred dining experiences.

There will also be a 'Sky Walk' - a unique visitor attraction which will allow fans to climb the exterior of the stadium up to 40 metres high.