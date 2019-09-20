Aston Villa boss Dean Smith ready for 'chess match' vs Unai Emery

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith studied Arsenal's Unai Emery for his Pro Licence

Dean Smith is ready for a chess match against Unai Emery as Aston Villa face Arsenal at the Emirate on Sunday.

Smith studied Gunners boss Unai Emery during his UEFA Pro Licence course, watching the Spaniard's tactics and management when he was in charge at Valencia.

Smith said: "I did my Pro Licence and went to do a study visit at Valencia when he was there. Then we played a pre-season friendly against Arsenal when I was at Brentford and then we drew them in the League Cup last year (losing 3-1). We've had some good games against him already.

"He has a wealth of experience at the top level and it'll be another chess match this weekend.

"He was very open, very down to earth and humble. I enjoyed the time when I went over and when we played Arsenal last year."

0:50 Smith says the disagreement between Anwar El Ghazi and Tyrone Mings during the 0-0 draw with West Ham has been addressed Smith says the disagreement between Anwar El Ghazi and Tyrone Mings during the 0-0 draw with West Ham has been addressed

Smith also went on to reiterate he has drawn a line under the clash between team-mates Tyrone Mings and Anwar El Ghazi in Monday's goalless draw with West Ham.

The pair came together in the first half after Mings was unhappy El Ghazi was not tracking back but they resolved any problems at the break.

"I went in at half-time, never mentioned it and haven't spoken about it since," said Smith.

"They have (resolved it) but they don't need me to do that, they don't need me to facilitate a chat.

"I've got trust in my players to give them responsibility to make sure they deal with things like that. It was dealt with very quickly."