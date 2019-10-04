Premier League match previews: Team news, key stats and predictions

2:01 A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action, which includes Leicester's trip to Liverpool and Newcastle against Manchester United on Sunday. A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action, which includes Leicester's trip to Liverpool and Newcastle against Manchester United on Sunday.

Team news, key stats and predictions as the Premier League returns, with three games live on Sky Sports this weekend.

2:44 Mauricio Pochettino says he's not considering walking away from Tottenham and insists his players are committed to playing for him. Mauricio Pochettino says he's not considering walking away from Tottenham and insists his players are committed to playing for him.

Brighton will have Solly March back for the Premier League clash with Tottenham, but will hand a late fitness test to Davy Propper. Winger March is fit after missing Albion's last two top-flight games with a thigh problem, while midfielder Propper remains doubtful having sat out last weekend's loss at Chelsea because of a hamstring issue.

Shane Duffy (calf), Bernardo (knock), Leandro Trossard (groin) and Jose Izquierdo (knee) remain sidelined for the Seagulls but Leon Balogun is available following a minor injury.

Tottenham are likely to play Moussa Sissoko at right-back. The midfielder is set to fill in for the suspended Serge Aurier, having done so following the Ivory Coast international's red card against Southampton last week.

Midfielder Giovani Lo Celso (hip) and winger Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) are still injured.

Stat of the match: Tottenham are winless in nine Premier League away games (D2 L7) since beating Fulham in January. They last went longer without a win on the road between April-December 2006 (10 games).

How to watch and follow: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published from 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: What do we say about Tottenham? They produced a battling performance with 10 men against Southampton, but they are struggling, and Bayern ruthlessly picked them apart. Brighton on the other hand, if Leandro Trossard is fit, could cause problems. Unfortunately for Graham Potter, the results have not been overly impressive at Brighton. New managers do take time, but they can cause Spurs problems. Tottenham are there for the taking at the minute - there is no togetherness and Brighton could squeeze them in this.

CHARLIE PREDCITS: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

1:11 Everton manager Marco Silva has admitted he is not happy with their position in the Premier League table after a run of three consecutive defeats. Everton manager Marco Silva has admitted he is not happy with their position in the Premier League table after a run of three consecutive defeats.

Jack Cork is unlikely to feature for Burnley because of a shoulder injury. The midfielder suffered a slight fracture in his shoulder blade in last week's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa following a collision with John McGinn and will probably not be risked.

Danny Drinkwater has returned to light training, but he is a definite absentee, while Johann Berg Gudmundsson will be hoping for a return to action, having been an unused substitute against Villa, after more than a month out with a calf problem.

Andre Gomes and Theo Walcott will be fit for Everton after returning to training this week. Gomes has been sidelined for a month with a rib issue but has been working with team-mates at Finch Farm this week, while Walcott has recovered from the head injury, he suffered in last week's defeat to Manchester City.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin has returned to light training, but the summer signing is not yet ready to return from a thigh problem.

Stat of the match: None of the 10 Premier League matches between Burnley and Everton have ended as draws - Burnley have won four and Everton have won six of the previous meetings.

How to watch and follow: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published from 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: I do not go against Burnley often, and this is still the same scenario. Burnley are mid-table and only won two of their opening seven matches, but they are on the verge of going into the top half and have posed a threat in every game, with Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood are getting the goals again. It is an old fashioned partnership but when one scores, the other has a day off! They are back to being solid defensively, so I do not see trouble for them this year, and I expect them to win this game. I never know what Marco Silva wants to achieve. When you have as many attacking options as he does, and it isn't working, you have to try something different. There is no rhythm to Everton, no understanding and if things pan out how I see them at Burnley, Silva could be very fortunate to still be in his seat by the international break, with Everton potentially in the bottom three.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

1:41 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expects his predecessor Brendan Rodgers to receive a warm welcome when he returns to Anfield with his Leicester City side Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expects his predecessor Brendan Rodgers to receive a warm welcome when he returns to Anfield with his Leicester City side

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a late decision to make on whether to recall goalkeeper Alisson Becker for the visit of Leicester.

The Brazil international has been sidelined by a calf injury sustained in the opening game of the season, but has returned to full training with the first team.

Centre-back Joel Matip will definitely miss out, however, with a minor knee problem which made him unavailable for the midweek Champions League win over Red Bull Salzburg.

Leicester's former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers is likely to change a winning side on his return to Anfield.

Midfielder James Maddison has recovered from an ankle problem which forced him to miss the 5-0 thrashing of Newcastle last weekend.

Summer signing Dennis Praet impressed against Newcastle, but the Belgium international is the most likely to make way for Maddison.

Stat of the match: Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 43 home league games (W33 D10) - the longest current run in the top five European leagues, and Liverpool's second-longest ever in top-flight history. Their previous best of 63 between February 1978-December 1980 was eventually ended by Leicester.

How to watch and follow: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published from 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: This is the ultimate test for Leicester. They are the real deal and could be close to breaking into the top six. They beat Tottenham and should have got something against Man Utd, but they will go to Anfield and take them on. Liverpool's defence isn't as good as last season and we knew that, but they are five points clear. Brendan Rodgers knows how dangerous their front three will be, he will try to block the full-backs too and that isn't being defensive, it is being tactical. If Salzburg can score three times at Anfield then I'm sure Leicester could grab a goal. Liverpool have played well in some and stumbled in other, so this might be the one where they finally falter.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (16/1 with Sky Bet)

0:35 Norwich manager Daniel Farke says the club's injury list has grown ahead of their Premier League game against Aston Villa. Norwich manager Daniel Farke says the club's injury list has grown ahead of their Premier League game against Aston Villa.

Norwich full-back Jamal Lewis will be available for the clash with Aston Villa, with his elbow problem not as bad as initially feared. Veteran Northern Ireland goalkeeper Michael McGovern will start, with Ralf Fahrmann (groin) joining Tim Krul (back) on the sidelines, while Archie Mair will be promoted from the U23s as cover.

Defender Ben Godfrey, set for a hernia operation during the international break, will be available, full-back Sam Byram (ankle) and midfielder Todd Cantwell (hamstring) are slight doubts and centre-half Grant Hanley (groin) misses out. Midfielders Alex Tettey (groin), Mario Vrancic (calf), Tom Trybull (ankle), winger Onel Hernandez (knee) and defenders Christoph Zimmermann (foot) and Timm Klose (knee) all continue their rehabilitation.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has no fresh injury problems. Defenders Tyrone Mings (shin) and Matt Targett (hamstring), who picked up problems in last weekend's 2-2 draw with Burnley, have trained this week and are available for selection, while midfielder Henri Lansbury is back in contention after recovering from an ankle injury.

The game will come too soon for striker Jonathan Kodjia (fractured cheekbone) and James Chester (hamstring) is still out.

Stat of the match: Aston Villa have dropped a league-high eight points from winning positions in the Premier League so far this season. Indeed, 50 per cent of the comeback victories in the competition this term have been against Villa. (2/4).

How to watch and follow: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published from 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: Villa's defence is struggling to cope with the better players in the Premier League. They may not score goals, but I believe there is goals in the team. You can flip John McGinn and Jack Grealish away from home and Wesley is a threat. Norwich are a good watch as we know. Defensively they will leak goals, but how far can Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki take them, alongside Emiliano Buendia and Marco Stiepermann? They give you everything they have, but the first three are the key to going forward - Villa could take advantage of that.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

0:46 Chris Wilder says that Dean Henderson is 'mentally tough' following his gaffe against Liverpool Chris Wilder says that Dean Henderson is 'mentally tough' following his gaffe against Liverpool

Watford midfielder Will Hughes could be set for a comeback having sat out his side's previous two games with injury, although this clash does come too soon for captain Troy Deeney, with the striker still having not recovered from a knee problem.

Meanwhile, boss Quique Sanchez Flores may opt to start Roberto Pereyra after the forward came on at half-time for Gerard Deulofeu in their 2-0 loss at Wolves last time out.

Sheffield United will be without David McGoldrick (groin) once again but Billy Sharp is back from suspension. Wilder has no fresh injury concerns.

Stat of the match: Watford have conceded at least once in each of their last 19 Premier League games, the longest current run without a clean sheet in the competition.

How to watch and follow: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published from 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: Quique Sanchez Flores got the point against Arsenal, but it has been downhill since. I like this manager and I liked him the first time, but two points is nowhere near good enough. Sheffield United will feel disappointed after their result against Liverpool. They will struggle to score goals this season, but their pace and commitment is there for all to see. Watford will know they need to get over the line - it will be a tough game with lots of bookings, but they will get their first win of the season.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

West Ham are without goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski. The Poland international is expected to be sidelined for up to three months after sustaining an injury while taking a free-kick against Bournemouth last weekend.

Midfielder Jack Wilshere is back to full fitness, although he recently missed a day of training with a slight muscle twinge, while defender Winston Reid remains on the long-term injury list.

Crystal Palace will be without midfielder Luka Milivojevic, who serves a one-match ban following a fifth caution in last weekend's win over Norwich.

Victor Camarasa could come into contention for a midfield berth, but defender Mamadou Sakho remains unavailable as he recovers from a muscular strain. Forward Connor Wickham has returned to training following an ankle problem.

2:05 Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl expects an 'intense' and 'wild' game against in-form Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday. Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl expects an 'intense' and 'wild' game against in-form Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

Stat of the match: West Ham have lost more Premier League London derbies than any other side (97), while only Fulham (19.5 per cent) have a lower win rate in such games than Crystal Palace (22.7 per cent - won 22 of 97).

How to watch: West Ham vs Crystal Palace is live on Saturday Night Football from 5pm; Kick-off 5.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: This is a nice London derby. Crystal Palace are slightly better away from home, but it's hard to tell sometimes. Wilfried Zaha looks like he may be over the transfer situation, while Mark Noble is playing better than he ever has. It was a good point for West Ham at Bournemouth when normally they would have folded. This is the best West Ham side I have seen in a long while and I think Sebastian Haller will be the fans favourite, finding the net again.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-1 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

West Ham vs C Palace Live on

0:32 After recovering from a long term achilles injury Andriy Yarmolenko has been lighting up the Premier League scoring three goals as West Ham have risen to fifth in the table. After recovering from a long term achilles injury Andriy Yarmolenko has been lighting up the Premier League scoring three goals as West Ham have risen to fifth in the table.

Arsenal have no fresh injury concerns as head coach Unai Emery prepares to welcome back a host of first-team regulars for Sunday's Premier League visit of Bournemouth.

Emery made 10 changes for Thursday's Europa League win over Standard Liege with the likes of Granit Xhaka, Bernd Leno, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Matteo Guendouzi all likely to return.

Striker Alexandre Lacazette (ankle) and midfielder Emile Smith Rowe (concussion) are the only absentees with forward Bukayo Saka available having suffered from cramp in the latter stages of Monday's draw at Manchester United.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe should have Scotland winger Ryan Fraser back following illness.

Defender Adam Smith (hamstring) and midfielder Dan Gosling (hip) are both closing in on a return as they step up their recovery.

Defender Chris Mepham has withdrawn from the Wales squad with an unspecified injury, while midfielder David Brooks (ankle), left-back Charlie Daniels (knee) and winger Junior Stanislas (knee) all continue their own rehabilitation.

Stat of the match: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could become the first Arsenal player to score as many as eight goals in the Gunners' first eight games to a Premier League season since Dennis Bergkamp in 1997-98.

How to watch and follow: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published shortly after full-time on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: This is a game I expect Arsenal to go and win. Bournemouth are ticking along nicely and will play on the counter-attack, but they don't tend to get results on the road away at the big sides. But with Arsenal's defence is still very fragile, this is another dangerous game for the Gunners. They should just have enough to get the win, but then again if Arsenal are one thing, they are surprising.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-1 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

0:37 Pep Guardiola has confirmed Kevin De Bruyne will miss Sunday's match against Wolves with a groin injury, but expects him to return after the international break. Pep Guardiola has confirmed Kevin De Bruyne will miss Sunday's match against Wolves with a groin injury, but expects him to return after the international break.

City are again without playmaker Kevin De Bruyne as they host Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Belgium international missed the midweek Champions League victory over Dinamo Zagreb after suffering a groin injury in the latter stages of last weekend's victory at Everton.

Manager Pep Guardiola insists the problem is not too serious but he is not willing to take a risk this weekend.

John Stones also remains on the sidelines, but Guardiola added that he is hopeful the England defender will also be fit after the upcoming international break.

As for the visitors, Portugal forward Diogo Jota is still absent after being sidelined for Wolves' Europa League win at Besiktas on Thursday with an ankle problem.

However, apart from missing Jota, the visitors have a fully-fit squad to pick from.

Stat of the match: Nine of the last 14 goals scored in Premier League meetings between Man City and Wolves have been via set-pieces (four corners, three penalties, two free-kicks), including four of the five last season.

How to watch and follow: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published shortly after full-time on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: Wolves can be awkward, but Manchester City should have a comfortable afternoon. If Liverpool drop points on the Saturday before, then it is a chance they simply have to take. City are brilliant to watch, and they are only just getting started. Wolves are a dangerous side and they got their first win last week, but by the time they have come from Thursday's tough trip to Besiktas, it may be too much for Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-1 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Southampton full-back Cedric Soares was absent for the 2-1 loss at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last time out after pulling out injured in the warm-up.

The Portugal international has a calf problem and will remain unavailable when Frank Lampard's Blues visit St Mary's.

Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has further injury concerns, with Moussa Djenepo sidelined for the foreseeable future due to a hip issue.

The Mali winger has scored twice in three top-flight games since his summer switch from Standard Liege, but has not featured since claiming the winner at Sheffield United on September 14.

0:37 Newcastle manager Steve Bruce admits his side let 'everybody down' with their 5-0 defeat to Leicester, and believes victory over Manchester United would be the ideal response. Newcastle manager Steve Bruce admits his side let 'everybody down' with their 5-0 defeat to Leicester, and believes victory over Manchester United would be the ideal response.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will be without Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Achilles), Emerson Palmieri (thigh), Antonio Rudiger (groin) and Marco Van Ginkel (ACL) for Sunday's clash on the south coast.

Stat of the match: Chelsea have scored at least once in each of their last 15 away games against Southampton in all competitions (33 goals in total), last failing to find the net in a 0-1 loss in December 1997.

How to watch: Southampton vs Chelsea is live on Super Sunday from 1pm; Kick-off 2pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: This is another good test for Southampton, who were decent against Tottenham. Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham have been praised, and rightly so. Abraham has earned his first England call-up, rightly so too. Chelsea are sitting in seventh which is acceptable - it is tight at the moment. It will be a season full of ups and downs for the Blues and with lots of games coming up for their youngsters, it may just take its toll on occasions.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

So'ton vs Chelsea Live on

Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden is suspended for the clash with Manchester United. Hayden was dismissed for a challenge on Leicester's Dennis Praet during last weekend's 5-0 drubbing at the King Power Stadium and begins a three-match ban.

However, head coach Steve Bruce could be boosted by the return of striker Dwight Gayle (calf), wing-back Jetro Willems (knee) and midfielder Jonjo Shelvey (hamstring), while defender Florian Lejeune (knee) is building up match fitness, leaving only winger Matt Ritchie (ankle) on the casualty list.

Paul Pogba, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Anthony Martial look set to be among Manchester United's absentees. Pogba (foot), Wan-Bissaka (illness) and Martial (thigh) were among those that missed Thursday's Europa League trip to AZ Alkmaar, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying afterwards that there would "probably not" be any players returning on Sunday.

Defenders Luke Shaw, Phil Jones and Ashley Young were others to miss the 0-0 draw in Holland, where forward Jesse Lingard limped off with a hamstring issue that will need assessing.

0:35 Norwich manager Daniel Farke says the club's injury list has grown ahead of their Premier League game against Aston Villa. Norwich manager Daniel Farke says the club's injury list has grown ahead of their Premier League game against Aston Villa.

Stat of the match: Manchester United are winless in their last seven away league games (D3 L4) - they last had a longer run without a win on the road in the top-flight between February and September 1989 (11 games).

How to watch: Newcastle vs Man Utd is live on Super Sunday from 4pm; Kick-off 4.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: Steve Bruce goes up against his old team - it is an intriguing one. The last time Newcastle were at home, they were dreadful. You have to give the fans something at home, they are an amazing bunch of supporters. Manchester United are sitting in 10th with two wins in seven, scrambling for points at home. There is a lot of demands in place but Solskjaer has his plan for the youth and the club. His vision will take time. One week, Newcastle will surprise everybody, and this may be this week. If they hit them and are aggressive, they can shock Manchester United.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (14/1 with Sky Bet)