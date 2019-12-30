Aston Villa and the January transfer window

Will Aston Villa sign Liverpool's Rhian Brewster in January?

What has the manager said?

Villa spent £127m on 12 players during the summer after winning promotion to the Premier League - and they are likely to be active again.

Manager Dean Smith said in November: "At the moment, we've got two players for each position. It's hard enough for the players who aren't playing regularly but, as I've said before, it's their job to keep me happy not the other way around because they've got to be pushing for a place in the team.

"I'm always open to additions to better the squad. A conversation myself, Christian (Purslow) and Suso (Pitarch) have had when we're looking at additions is they've got to be better than what we've already got."

What did Aston Villa do in the summer?

Tyrone Mings went onto make his England debut this season

Tyrone Mings (£20m) and Anwar El Ghazi joined the club on a permanent basis after their impressive loans in the 2018/19 promotion season, with Wesley their most expensive purchase from Club Brugge for £22m. Marvelous Nakamba (£11m) also joined from Belgian club Club Brugge.

Bjorn Engels, Kortney Hause and Jota all arrived for undisclosed fees with Tom Heaton (£8m), Douglas Luiz (£15m), Trezeguet (£8.5m), Matt Targett (£11m) and Ezri Konsa (£12m) also signing for Aston Villa in a busy summer.

Who have they been linked with?

Rhian Brewster, Emeliano Buendia [Sky Sports News]; Said Benrahma, Brentford [Sky Sports News]; Nicolas Gaitan, free agent [Birmingham Mail]; Milot Rashica, Werder Bremen [Daily Star]; Glen Kamara [Daily Mail].

Analysis: What to expect this January

Sky Sports' Rob Dorsett...

"A striker is top of Villa's wanted list, with Rhian Brewster at Liverpool mentioned. He certainly fits Smith's profile, but is likely to be out of range in terms of the club's budget.

"Smith would also like more competition on the wings and is still keen on Brentford's Said Benrahma, after a £14m bid was rejected in the summer, as well as Norwich's Emiliano Buendia.

"Brentford will not budge on their £20m valuation of Benrahma though - and that price is likely to be too rich for Villa's blood also.

"In terms of outgoings, Villa hope to bring some money in by selling players and Besiktas are thought to be interested in signing striker Jonathan Kodja, but without a replacement coming in, and a suggested fee of only a few million pounds, it's very unlikely he would be allowed to leave Villa Park.

"Defender James Chester has not played at all this season following three months out with a knee injury and Villa may consider a deal for him or James Bree (currently on loan at Luton) if the money is right."

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.