Premier League reports and highlights

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Arsenal

Hector Bellerin's first Premier League goal since January 2018 rescued a point for 10-man Arsenal, who fought back twice to secure a 2-2 draw at Chelsea despite having David Luiz sent off on his return to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea thought they had nicked all three points when Cesar Azpilicueta bundled the ball home with six minutes remaining, but Arsenal levelled again just three minutes later through Bellerin to keep their slim chances of a top-four finish alive.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa's 2-1 win against Watford

A 95th-minute winner off the boot of Tyrone Mings gave Aston Villa a priceless 2-1 victory over Watford to leapfrog their opponents and claw themselves out of the relegation zone.

Deep into stoppage time, defender Ezri Konsa's strike deflected off the boot of Mings and into the far corner of the net to deal Watford a huge blow in a relegation six-pointer.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's 2-0 win at Crystal Palace

Southampton made an impressive return to form as goals from Nathan Redmond and Stuart Armstrong secured a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side were on the receiving end of a second-half blitz from Wolves at the weekend as they surrendered a two-goal lead to lose 3-2, but they were good value for their victory at Selhurst Park on Tuesday night.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 2-2 draw between Everton and Newcastle

Two goals in injury-time from Florian Lejeune grabbed Newcastle the most unlikely point as Everton threw away a 2-0 goal lead to draw 2-2.

Lejeune acrobatically hooked one home following a set piece (90+4) and then the substitute left Goodison Park stunned by scrambling home the most dramatic equaliser (90+5) that needed goal-line technology to award the goal.

It was the centre-back's first two goals for Newcastle as he became the unlikely hero.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's 1-0 win at Sheffield United

Sergio Aguero scored the winner after Gabriel Jesus' missed penalty as Manchester City beat Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane.

Aguero tucked in from close-range six minutes after replacing his regular strike partner from Kevin De Bruyne's teasing low cross into the six-yard box, as Man City finally made their mounting chances count to break the deadlock 17 minutes from time.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Bournemouth's 3-1 win against Brighton

Clinical finishing and a superb performance from goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale took Bournemouth to a much-needed 3-1 victory over fellow south coast strugglers Brighton and eased the pressure on boss Eddie Howe.

The visitors dominated the opening half an hour at the Vitality Stadium, with Neal Maupay drawing a stunning one-handed close-range stop from Ramsdale but Harry Wilson smacked home Bournemouth's opener (36) against the run of play.