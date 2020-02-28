Thommo: Chelsea to Bounce Back? After Eight for Hammers?

Phil Thompson makes his Super 6 predictions ahead of the weekend's action. Will you land the £250k?

West Ham have had to endure two massive and tiring matches against Manchester City and Liverpool. They also displayed two contrasting performances, which ended in the same results and losses, but there was a lot of encouragement to take from their match with Liverpool. Their attitude and commitment for the whole 90 minutes was spot on, but it ultimately ended in defeat.

They will be back home after two away games, so it has to be a must-win against Southampton. After a fantastic run, followed by two losses, they backed it up and got back to winning ways against Aston Villa, who were poor on the day. I think I am going to sit on the fence here. Southampton will be much more confident than West Ham and possess the threat of Danny Ings and Shane long up front.

THOMMO PREDICTS: West Ham 1-1 Southampton (11/2 with Sky Bet)

It was a shocking result for Bournemouth at Burnley. It is hard to see any light at the end of the tunnel. After some decent results, that was a big blow to their aspirations. It will be a big fight towards the end of the season for them, but they have a chance to turn something around against Chelsea. It is a good time to play Chelsea after their mauling by Bayern Munich.

Will Frank Lampard's side get the three points?

On the other hand, Chelsea, who are sometimes not as motivated for these games as they are others, will have to bounce back. They will not be able to wait to get out there for this one.

THOMMO PREDICTS: Bournemouth 0-2 Chelsea (15/2 with Sky Bet)

It is a tricky one to call. Burnley are on one of those runs again, when you thought they might have been heading towards the relegation zone. They are on a mini-revival and you do not want to play them when they are in this kind of form.

Thommo believes Steve Bruce's side will be happy with a point against Burnley

Newcastle are on 31 points, but I feel the threshold for safety will be around 37 or 38 this season. Three wins will give them enough. They have to be taking advantage of these sort of matches, so it is a big game for Newcastle. I am going for them to get something from this, despite Burnley being in a rich vein of form. I do not think this will be a bad result for either side.

West Brom vs Wigan, Saturday 3pm

West Brom have picked themselves up and dusted themselves down with some really good results as of late. You now sense the finishing line is ahead for them. Wigan, I know it is away from home, can be one of these sides that like to spoil the party. That being said, you cannot see anything other than a West Brom win, and a comfortable one.

THOMMO PREDICTS: West Brom 3-0 Wigan (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Derby, Saturday 3pm

Sheffield Wednesday have to pick up. They have been on an awful run, and it is vital they start putting a run of sorts together, just so they can even dream of a play-off spot. The last-minute winner against Charlton could have been just what they needed to kick them into gear.

The wobble continues for Derby, who cannot get a win streak going. The loss at QPR amplifies that. Everybody seems to up their game against Derby, because they are a big club, and they now have Wayne Rooney in the ranks too. Everyone wants to beat them even more. I do think Derby will just edge it and heap more misery on Sheffield Wednesday after what was a promising result for them.

THOMMO PREDICTS: Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Derby (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Fulham vs Preston, Saturday 3pm

These two teams who still have their eyes very much set on automatic promotion, but Preston certainly have the play-offs in site. They have done enough this season and have been there or thereabouts in the top six to earn a right to it, but can they sustain it?

Aleksandar Mitrovic is in fine form for Fulham

There is still a lot of work to be done for Preston, and it is no disgrace to lose to West Brom at the minute. They will want to get back to winning ways, but with Fulham being at home, against a team around and about them, I will go for a tight and tense home win.

THOMMO PREDICTS: Fulham 2-1 Preston (8/1 with Sky Bet)

