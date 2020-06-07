Premier League funniest moments: Luis Suarez, Jurgen Klinsmann, Temur Ketsbaia

4:55 We take a look at some of the funniest moments in Premier League history, featuring Arsene Wenger, Neil Warnock, Jurgen Klinsmann and more We take a look at some of the funniest moments in Premier League history, featuring Arsene Wenger, Neil Warnock, Jurgen Klinsmann and more

Seeing as we could all do with a laugh during lockdown, we've compiled another round of funny moments from Premier League history to bring a smile to your face.

Down the years, there have been so many moments to smile at that you may have forgotten a few - so many, in fact, that it's taken not one, not two, but three videos to cram them all in!

In our third round-up, celebrations take centre stage, with two infamous 'dives' and an outburst to end all outbursts. Arsene Wenger's trip to the Old Trafford stands also features, plus many more hilarious and iconic moments.

Click play above to watch part three of the Premier League's funniest moments - and click here for part one, or here for part two!