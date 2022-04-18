Liverpool vs Man Utd: How to follow huge Premier League fixture on Tuesday live on Sky Sports

Liverpool host Manchester United on Tuesday in a fixture that could have huge ramifications for the title race and the battle for the top four in the Premier League.
The game at Anfield - billed as a clash between "the two biggest clubs in the world" by Jurgen Klopp on Monday - kicks off at 8pm and will be live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League from 7pm.
Liverpool will go above Manchester City at top of the table with a draw or win, while Man Utd will go level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham with a victory.
Ralf Rangnick's side will also be looking to make up for the 5-0 thrashing they suffered at the hands of Liverpool at Old Trafford in October - one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's final games as Man Utd manager.
Man Utd and Liverpool royalty will be providing their expert analysis throughout the game, with Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher on co-commentary duties, while Roy Keane and Graeme Souness will be in the studio with Kelly Cates.
Tuesday 19th April 7:00pm
Kick off 8:00pm
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says their match against Manchester Utd is incredibly important for both teams as they both chase different targets heading towards the end of the season.
Liverpool vs Man Utd is just one of dozens of games from the Premier League, EFL, WSL, Scottish Premiership, Bundesliga and MLS that will be live on Sky Sports as the season enters its final stages, and you can see what's coming up this week and beyond below...
