Provisional dates for Premier League fixtures from July 4 subject to change

Premier League fans should be aware that the final 60 matches of the 2019/20 season from July 4 are all subject to change.

Please note these fixtures are subject to all safety requirements being in place and will take place behind closed doors.

The dates and kick-off times for these fixtures are also subject to change and the planned kick-off times in the UK for live matches will differ from the traditional times as in line with the opening batch of fixtures announced for the restart.

In the first batch of confirmed fixtures:

Games on a Friday will kick off at 6pm and 8.15pm.

Saturday matches will kick off at 12.30pm, 3pm, 5.30pm and 7.45pm.

Sunday matches will kick off at 12pm, 2pm, 4.15pm and 7pm.

Games on a Monday will kick off at 8pm.

Midweek games on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays will kick off at 6pm or 8.15pm.

We will announce the dates and kick-off times of the remaining fixtures - including which games will be selected for coverage from Sky Sports - as and when appropriate.

Provisional fixture dates subject to change:



Saturday 4 July

Burnley v Sheff Utd

Chelsea v Watford

Leicester City v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth

Newcastle United v West Ham

Norwich City v Brighton

Southampton v Man City

Spurs v Everton

Wolves v Arsenal

Wednesday 8 July

AFC Bournemouth v Spurs

Arsenal v Leicester City

Aston Villa v Man Utd

Brighton v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Everton v Southampton

Man City v Newcastle United

Sheff Utd v Wolves

Watford v Norwich City

West Ham v Burnley

Saturday 11 July

AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Brighton v Man City

Liverpool v Burnley

Man Utd v Southampton

Norwich City v West Ham

Sheff Utd v Chelsea

Spurs v Arsenal

Watford v Newcastle United

Wolves v Everton

Wednesday 15 July

Arsenal v Liverpool

Burnley v Wolves

Chelsea v Norwich City

Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Everton v Aston Villa

Leicester City v Sheff Utd

Man City v AFC Bournemouth

Newcastle United v Spurs

Southampton v Brighton

West Ham v Watford

Saturday 18 July

AFC Bournemouth v Southampton

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Brighton v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Chelsea

Man Utd v West Ham

Norwich City v Burnley

Sheff Utd v Everton

Spurs v Leicester City

Watford v Man City

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Sunday 26 July

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Spurs

Everton v AFC Bournemouth

Leicester City v Man Utd

Man City v Norwich City

Newcastle United v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheff Utd

West Ham v Aston Villa