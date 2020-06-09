Provisional dates for Premier League fixtures from July 4 subject to change
Dates and kick-off times still need to be determined
Last Updated: 09/06/20 3:41pm
Premier League fans should be aware that the final 60 matches of the 2019/20 season from July 4 are all subject to change.
Please note these fixtures are subject to all safety requirements being in place and will take place behind closed doors.
The dates and kick-off times for these fixtures are also subject to change and the planned kick-off times in the UK for live matches will differ from the traditional times as in line with the opening batch of fixtures announced for the restart.
In the first batch of confirmed fixtures:
- Games on a Friday will kick off at 6pm and 8.15pm.
- Saturday matches will kick off at 12.30pm, 3pm, 5.30pm and 7.45pm.
- Sunday matches will kick off at 12pm, 2pm, 4.15pm and 7pm.
- Games on a Monday will kick off at 8pm.
- Midweek games on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays will kick off at 6pm or 8.15pm.
We will announce the dates and kick-off times of the remaining fixtures - including which games will be selected for coverage from Sky Sports - as and when appropriate.
Provisional fixture dates subject to change:
Saturday 4 July
Burnley v Sheff Utd
Chelsea v Watford
Leicester City v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle United v West Ham
Norwich City v Brighton
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Everton
Wolves v Arsenal
Wednesday 8 July
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Arsenal v Leicester City
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Brighton v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Everton v Southampton
Man City v Newcastle United
Sheff Utd v Wolves
Watford v Norwich City
West Ham v Burnley
Saturday 11 July
AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Man City
Liverpool v Burnley
Man Utd v Southampton
Norwich City v West Ham
Sheff Utd v Chelsea
Spurs v Arsenal
Watford v Newcastle United
Wolves v Everton
Wednesday 15 July
Arsenal v Liverpool
Burnley v Wolves
Chelsea v Norwich City
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Everton v Aston Villa
Leicester City v Sheff Utd
Man City v AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle United v Spurs
Southampton v Brighton
West Ham v Watford
Saturday 18 July
AFC Bournemouth v Southampton
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brighton v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man Utd v West Ham
Norwich City v Burnley
Sheff Utd v Everton
Spurs v Leicester City
Watford v Man City
Wolves v Crystal Palace
Sunday 26 July
Arsenal v Watford
Burnley v Brighton
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leicester City v Man Utd
Man City v Norwich City
Newcastle United v Liverpool
Southampton v Sheff Utd
West Ham v Aston Villa