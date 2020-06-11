Premier League agrees matchday protocols ahead of June 17 restart

The Premier League will resume on June 17

Premier League matchday protocols on player health and safety have been unanimously approved by all 20 clubs, clearing the final hurdle ahead of the season resuming on June 17.

The protocols for the third stage of Project Restart - following socially-distanced training and full contact training - were agreed at the latest league's shareholders' meeting on Thursday.

They cover every aspect of on-pitch conduct and operations within stadia, with a strictly limited number of personnel permitted inside and outside the venue.

Total numbers at grounds on matchday, including broadcast staff, written media, commentators, doping officials and scouts, are set to total 300.

The Premier League has wanted to cut essential staff present at grounds on matchday to just 37 'Red Zone' pass holders per team, including 20 players, 12 coaching and medical staff and a further five '"essential staff".

The season - suspended since March 13 - is due to restart next Wednesday, with Aston Villa hosting Sheffield United and Arsenal's visit to face reigning champions Manchester City, with both games live exclusively on Sky Sports.

As it stands the only game which could be played at a neutral venue in the first three full rounds of fixtures is Manchester City's match against league leaders Liverpool on July 2.

Manchester City Council's safety advisory group must meet to make a decision regarding that fixture.

On Wednesday, Liverpool City Council's Ground Safety Advisory Group gave the go-ahead for Goodison Park and Anfield to stage matches for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

64 live games on Sky Sports from provisional restart date of June 17

25 games to be made freely available

New Sky Sports digital innovations also planned to enhance fan experience

2:49 Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back! Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back!

The Premier League 2019/20 season will provisionally restart on Wednesday, June 17 and Sky, the UK's leading football broadcaster, will make 25 games available 'free to air' - including Everton vs Liverpool on the first full weekend back - for everyone in the UK to enjoy.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports will also launch a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.