Everton vs Liverpool team news: Mohamed Salah on bench and Andrew Robertson out

Mo Salah warms up ahead of the Merseyside derby, but starts on the bench at Goodison Park

Mohamed Salah will start on the bench for Liverpool as they face Everton in Sunday's Merseyside derby, with Andrew Robertson not in the matchday squad.

Concerns had been raised over both players in the build-up to the game and although Robertson had been pictured in training, he has not been deemed fit enough to be included for the Goodison Park clash.

The Scotland international had featured in every Premier League game this season but has now been absent for the last two league outings either side of the football suspension, although he did play against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League just before the break.

Salah has been given the green light to feature as a substitute, with Alisson back in goal having been out with a hip injury immediately prior to the suspension of the season.

He is among one of five players to come into the side from Liverpool's last Premier League outing against Bournemouth, with Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Takumi Minamino - starting for the first time in the league - and Joel Matip also in the XI.

Adrian, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Georgino Wijnaldum and Salah are the players to make way and all feature as substitutes.

For Everton, they have made three changes from their last game on March 8, which they lost 4-0 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Alex Iwobi and captain Seamus Coleman are back into the XI alongside 19-year-old forward Anthony Gordon, who makes his first Premier League start.

Bernard and Gylfi Sigurdsson make way and are both among the substitutes, with Djibril Sidibe also not included in the matchday squad.

The teams

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Digne; Andre Gomes, Davies, Gordon, Iwobi; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Subs: Stekelenburg, Virginia, Baines, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Kean, Martina, Branthwaite, Baningime.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Milner, Keita, Fabinho, Henderson, Minamino, Firmino, Mane.

Subs: Adrian, Wijnaldum, Lovren, Salah, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi, Elliott, Williams.

How to follow

Everton vs Liverpool is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 6.30pm; Kick-off 7pm.

