Premier League clubs delay vote on summer transfer window dates

Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish have been linked with summer moves to Manchester United

Premier League clubs have delayed a decision over the dates for this summer's transfer window.

All 20 clubs were expected to vote during a conference call on Thursday but have agreed to hold further talks.

The Premier League are due to hold their next shareholder meeting on July 24 but a vote by clubs, who are yet to agree on a preferred start date for the 2020/21 season, is expected before then.

Sky Sports News revealed the transfer window opened on July 1 in England, for one day, after the FA asked for FIFA's permission to register pre-agreed transfers, including Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech's moves to Chelsea.

FIFA allows a maximum of 12 weeks for the 'first registration period', traditionally the summer transfer window

If clubs want to utilise their maximum allowance, they may agree to open the window before the current league season ends on July 26.

However, clubs may opt to shut the window beyond UEFA's deadline of October 5 for players to be registered for the group stage of next season's Champions League and Europa League.

The window was due to open in most leagues on July 1 and end on August 31.