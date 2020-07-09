Premier League testing company Prenetics says digital health passport could allow fans return

The Premier League is said to be increasingly confident that a digital passport system could be used to allow socially-distanced crowds to attend games next season

The company behind the Premier League’s COVID-19 testing programme says it has developed a system that will allow fans to return to stadiums soon.

Prenetics - which has also delivered testing for the England cricket team - has created a 'digital health passport' which links testing history to an individual's mobile phone.

Providing a supporter had received a recent negative test, they could access venues by scanning a QR Code on their device.

The Premier League is said to be increasingly confident that such a system will allow socially-distanced crowds to attend games next season.

0:30 Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says football will only feel complete when fans are allowed to return to stadiums Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says football will only feel complete when fans are allowed to return to stadiums

How often fans would need to be tested however - and how close to a game - would depend on government guidelines.

Avi Lasaro, chief executive of Prenetics told Sky Sports News: "Currently with the Premier League and the ECB, health passports are being used to link an individual's biometrics to a COVID test result - allowing players and support staff to access different areas.

"There will definitely be a way forward where fans will be able to link their own test results to a health passport to give them access to a stadium.

"A fan's test result could link to their biometrics, which links to the ticket they buy and in turn links to the access control. Airlines are looking at a similar system when buying a ticket."

Lasaro also believes the testing of Premier League players will continue during the 2020-21 campaign.

"We should only be guided by governance. The World Health Organisation has the mantra test, test, test. Until there's a vaccine in place, testing will certainly continue. Whether the frequency of testing changes is a decision to be made by each sporting body."