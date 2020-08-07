Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane among Player of the Season nominees

Liverpool trio Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold are among the seven nominees for the 2019/20 Premier League Player of the Season award.

Henderson captained Liverpool to their first Premier League title and has already won the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year prize.

Mane once again proved himself to be a hugely reliable provider of both goals and assists for Jurgen Klopp's side, recording 18 and seven respectively.

Alexander-Arnold - who is the only nominee to also be on the Young Player of the Year shortlist - was instrumental in Liverpool's campaign and recorded 13 assists, second only to Kevin De Bruyne.

Premier League 2019/20 Player of the Season nominees Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Jordan Henderson Liverpool Danny Ings Southampton Sadio Mane Liverpool Nick Pope Burnley Jamie Vardy Leicester

De Bruyne is the only Manchester City player to be nominated for the Player of the Season award after they relinquished their Premier League title to Liverpool following two seasons as champions.

But even if City's domestic campaign fell short of their previous lofty standards, De Bruyne enjoyed his most productive season since arriving at the Etihad in 2015.

As well as recording 20 assists - equalling the league record set by Thierry Henry in 2003 - he also scored 13 times to help City finish as the division's highest scorers for the third successive season.

Kevin De Bruyne equalled Thierry Henry's Premier League record for most assists in a season this campaign

Golden Boot winner Jamie Vardy also makes the shortlist after his 23 goals helped Leicester to fifth place - their second-highest Premier League finish.

Southampton striker Danny Ings missed out on sharing the Golden Boot with Vardy by just one goal, but could beat his fellow English striker to the Player of the Season award after also receiving a nomination.

The final nominee is Nick Pope, who played in every minute of Burnley's Premier League season and earned 15 clean sheets - second only to Golden Glove winner Ederson.

The nominations for the Premier League Manager of the Season shortlist will be released at midday. The winners of the awards will be announced at 10am on Thursday, August 13.

How has Jordan Henderson gone from a young promising midfielder from Sunderland to a Champions League and Premier League-winning captain with Liverpool?

Sky Sports' Nick Wright looks at where it's all gone right for the 30-year-old.

Klopp, Lampard among Manager of the Season nominees

Liverpool are also represented on the Manager of the Season shortlist thanks to Jurgen Klopp.

The German has helped his side to win 196 points over the last two seasons and they have not lost a league game at Anfield since April 2017.

Frank Lampard and Jurgen Klopp are both nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Season award

Also on the shortlist is Frank Lampard, who guided Chelsea to a top-four spot in his debut season as a Premier League manager.

Lampard did so while having to content with the club's transfer embargo during his first transfer window as head coach, as well as the departure of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder makes the shortlist after the Blades finished ninth in their first season back in the Premier League.

Brendan Rodgers, who will take Leicester into Europe for the first time since the 2016-17 season, is the final nominee.

Man Utd forwards dominate Young Player shortlist

While Liverpool players dominated the Player of the Season shortlist, there is a heavy Manchester United influence among the Young Player of the Season nominees.

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood are among the eight players nominated after the three forwards scored 44 league goals between them to help United to third place in the table and a spot in next season's Champions League.

Premier League 2019/20 Young Player of the Season nominees Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool Jack Grealish Aston Villa Mason Greenwood Manchester United Dean Henderson Manchester United/Sheffield United Anthony Martial Manchester United Mason Mount Chelsea Christian Pulisic Chelsea Marcus Rashford Manchester United

Both Rashford and Martial had personal-best seasons in front of goal, scoring 17 times each in the league to finish as United's joint-top scorers, while Rashford was also the club's joint-highest provider with seven assists.

1:57 The Premier League have revealed their eight-man shortlist for the Young Player of the Season award - find out who is on the list and why they are so highly regarded The Premier League have revealed their eight-man shortlist for the Young Player of the Season award - find out who is on the list and why they are so highly regarded

In addition, Greenwood contributed 10 goals in 31 games during a breakout season for the 18-year-old.

Also nominated for the Young Player of the Season award is Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who spent the 2019/20 campaign with Sheffield United.

Dean Henderson spent the previous two seasons at Sheffield United but could now challenge David de Gea at Old Trafford

The 23-year-old recorded 13 clean sheets - the third-highest in the league - in 36 games to help the Blades to a highly respectable ninth-place finish on their return to the top flight.

Henderson's performances during the 2019/20 season were so impressive that he is set to earn a new long-term contract at Old Trafford, and could even challenge David de Gea for the No 1 spot at United next term.

Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic make the shortlist after helping the Blues to a top-four finish during their first seasons in the Premier League.

Christian Pulisic scored five of his nine league goals for Chelsea following the restart in June

Mount recorded seven goals and five assists - including one of each in the 2-0 win over Wolves that secured Champions League qualification on the final day - and played in all but one of Chelsea's games.

Pulisic overcame a slow start to the season and a long-term injury to shine for Chelsea following his arrival from Borussia Dortmund, scoring nine goals to finish as the club's second-highest scorer, as well as four assists.

The nominations for Young Player of the Season are rounded off by Jack Grealish, who played a key role in keeping Aston Villa in the Premier League following promotion.

He topped the charts for both goals and assists at Villa during the 2019/20 campaign, with eight and six respectively, and scored in their final-day draw at West Ham that helped to secure their top-flight status.

