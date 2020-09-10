Premier League live on Sky Sports: Six games on opening weekend

Liverpool will begin their title defence against Leeds, live on Sky

Sky Sports will kick off its 2020/21 Premier League coverage with six live games across the opening weekend.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side will take on Marcelo Bielsa's newcomers Leeds in a Saturday night clash at Anfield in front of the Sky Sports cameras on the opening day of the new term.

The first weekend of the new season will also see Leicester travel to West Brom and Tottenham host Everton in a Super Sunday double-header, before Brighton welcome Chelsea for the first Monday Night Football of the campaign.

Two additional games will now be shown live on Sky Sports this weekend with West Ham's game against Newcastle at the London Stadium taking place at 8pm on Saturday.

Wolves' trip to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United has also been moved to 6pm on Monday, live on Sky Sports.

The first selection of live Premier League fixtures on Sky Sports in September also includes Manchester United's opener against Crystal Palace on September 19 and Liverpool's trip to Chelsea the following day.

Arsenal's home fixture with West Ham has been moved to Saturday September 19 at 8pm from its original 2pm kick-off time the following day, with the game still to be screened on Sky Sports. That slot is now being taken up by Brighton's visit to St James' Park to face Newcastle.

Aston Villa will also host Sheffield United live on Sky Sports on Monday September 21 at 6pm, preceding Manchester City's trip to Wolves at 8.15pm.

Sky Sports will also be showing two additional fixtures in the third round of Premier League games with Burnley vs Southampton moved to an 8pm kick-off on Saturday September 26.

Newcastle's trip to Tottenham is live on Sky Sports the following day at 2pm, while Fulham vs Aston Villa at Craven Cottage is at 6pm on Monday. Arsenal's visit to Anfield to face Liverpool takes place at the revised time of 8.15pm later that evening.

Confirmed Premier League fixtures on Sky Sports

Sat 12 Sep: Liverpool vs Leeds Utd - 5.30pm

Sat 12 Sep: West Ham vs Newcastle - 8pm

Sun 13 Sep: West Brom vs Leicester City - 2pm

Sun 13 Sep: Tottenham vs Everton - 4.30pm

Mon 14 Sep: Sheff Utd vs Wolves - 6pm

Mon 14 Sep: Brighton vs Chelsea - 8.15pm

Sat 19 Sep: Man Utd vs Crystal Palace - 5.30pm

Sat 19 Sep: Arsenal vs West Ham - 8pm

Sun 20 Sep: Newcastle vs Brighton - 2pm

Sun 20 Sep: Chelsea vs Liverpool - 4.30pm

Mon 21 Sep: Aston Villa vs Sheff Utd - 6pm

Mon 21 Sep: Wolves vs Man City - 8.15pm

Sat 26 Sep: West Brom vs Chelsea - 5.30pm

Sat 26 Sep: Burnley vs Southampton - 8pm

Sun 27 Sep: Tottenham vs Newcastle - 2pm

Sun 27 Sep: Man City vs Leicester City - 4.30pm

Mon 28 Sep: Fulham vs Aston Villa - 6pm

Mon 28 Sep: Liverpool vs Arsenal - 8.15pm

The football continues and a new calendar is taking shape. From domestic and continental competitions to the new European Championship schedule, here's what's in store each month:

August

2019/20 Women's Champions League, 2020/21 Scottish Premiership, 2020/21 Community Shield, 2020/21 Champions League qualifying, 2020/21 Europa League qualifying

September

2019/20 Super Cup, 2020/21 Premier League starts, 2020/21 Sky Bet EFL starts, 2020/21 Carabao Cup R1-4, 2020/21 EFL Trophy starts, FA Cup preliminary rounds, 2020/21 Champions League qualifying/play-offs, 2020/21 Europa League qualifying, Nations League group stage, 2020/21 Women's Champions League qualifying

October

2020/21 Champions League group stage, 2020/21 Europa League play-offs/group stage, 2020/21 Women's Champions League qualifying, EFL trophy matchday 2, FA Cup qualifying, Euro 2020 play-offs, Nations League group stage

November

Champions League group stage, Europa League group stage, FA Cup first/second rounds, EFL Trophy matchday 3, Euro 2020 play-offs, Nations League group stage, Women's Champions League Round of 32

December

Champions League group stage, Europa League group stage, Carabao Cup R5, EFL Trophy Round of 32

January

Carabao Cup semi-finals, FA Cup third/fourth rounds, EFL Trophy Round of 16

February

Champions League Round of 16, Europa League Round of 32, Carabao Cup final, FA Cup fifth round, EFL Trophy quarter-/semi-finals

March

FA Cup quarter-finals, Europa League Round of 16, EFL Trophy final, Women's Champions League quarter-finals, Women's Champions League Round of 16

April

FA Cup semi-finals, Champions League quarter-/semi-finals, Europa League quarter-/semi-finals, Women's Champions League quarter-/semi-finals

May

Premier League & EFL seasons finish, EFL play-offs, FA Cup final, Champions League final, Europa League final, Women's Champions League semi-finals/final

June

Euro 2020 starts