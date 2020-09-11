Premier League match previews: Team news, key stats, predictions

The Premier League returns this weekend with six games live on Sky Sports

Team news, key stats and predictions as the Premier League comes to an end on Sunday, with six games live on Sky Sports.

Fulham manager Scott Parker has no fresh injury concerns as his side kick off their Premier League return by hosting Arsenal on Saturday.

However, new loan signing Alphonse Areola could have to wait to make his club debut having only joined from Paris St Germain on Wednesday. Kenny Tete became the club's latest addition on Thursday, but is unlikely to be included in Parker's matchday squad immediately.

Arsenal will be without a number of central defensive options for the short trip to west London. David Luiz (neck) and Sokratis Papastathopoulos (calf) have joined Calum Chambers (knee), Pablo Mari (ankle) and Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring) in the treatment room.

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes could make their debuts in defence, while fellow new signing Willian is in line to make his bow - although Emile Smith Rowe (shoulder) and Gabriel Martinelli (knee) are also out.

Stat of the match: Fulham have lost each of their last five Premier League matches against Arsenal, conceding nine goals in their two defeats against the Gunners the last time they were in the top-flight in 2018-19 (1-5 home, 1-4 away).

Crystal Palace could hand a debut to new signing Ebere Eze when Southampton visit on Saturday for the Premier League opener, but the Eagles will be missing several other players.

The former QPR attacker has returned to training after a groin injury and while he is lacking match fitness, he will be part of the squad to face Saints alongside Michy Batshuayi, who joined on loan from Chelsea on Thursday.

Unfortunately for Roy Hodgson, he will be without Gary Cahill, James Tomkins, Mamadou Sakho (all hamstring), Patrick Van Aanholt (shoulder), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Christian Benteke (foot) and Connor Wickham (unspecified) for the clash. Scott Dann is also a doubt with a knock.

Southampton will be without Stuart Armstrong at Selhurst Park. The midfielder suffered a thigh injury on international duty with Scotland.

Defender Mohammed Salisu, a summer signing from Spanish side Real Valladolid, could make his Saints debut.b

Stuart Armstrong will miss out for Southampton this weekend

Stat of the match: Crystal Palace have won just three of their 22 Premier League matches against Southampton (D6 L13), with this the first time they've met on the opening day.

Liverpool host Leeds United live on Sky Sports this Saturday at 5.30pm

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson may have to settle for a place on the bench for their Premier League opener at home to Leeds. The midfielder only returned to full training this week after a knee injury prematurely ended last season for him.

Jurgen Klopp will make a late call on the trio of Henderson, Xherdan Shaqiri and new signing Kostas Tsimikas.

Leeds' club record signing Rodrigo and another summer recruit, defender Robin Koch, could make their debuts.

Marcelo Bielsa has a full-strength squad to choose from for Leeds' first Premier League game in 16 years, apart from Adam Forshaw. The midfielder is working his way back from a long-term hip injury, but Kalvin Phillips will return to the squad after missing the final three games of last season due to a knee injury.

Stat of the match: Liverpool are unbeaten in their last eight games against Leeds in all competitions (W6 D2), since a 1-2 defeat in April 2001 in the Premier League.

West Ham vs Newcastle takes place Saturday at 8pm live on Sky Sports

West Ham manager David Moyes revealed he will have Tomas Soucek available for his side's first match of the Premier League season against Newcastle. Soucek had been a doubt for the game after being part of the Czech Republic international squad when a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Moyes has no new injury concerns, however ahead of the start to the campaign.

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce has decisions to make having made three signings this week. Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser and Jamal Lewis have joined Jeff Hendrick on Tyneside in the last few days, and all four will hope for some involvement at the London Stadium.

Karl Darlow, who along with Isaac Hayden signed a new contract on Friday, will start in place of the injured Martin Dubravka, while Matt Ritchie is a doubt with a calf problem. Paul Dummett (tendon), Fabian Schar (shoulder), Ciaran Clark (ankle), Matty Longstaff (thigh) and Dwight Gayle (knee) are out.

Stat of the match: West Ham have scored two or more goals in each of their last five Premier League games against Newcastle United; only versus Blackburn Rovers in March 2007 have they had a longer such scoring run against a team in the competition (7 games).

West Brom host Leicester live on Sky Sports this Sunday at 2pm

Kenneth Zohore and Conor Townsend are injury concerns for West Brom before their opening Premier League fixture against Leicester.

Both players have missed games during Albion's pre-season preparations - Zohore with a calf issue and Townsend due to an ankle problem. Zohore will not be fit for Sunday's opener but Townsend has been training this week and could be involved.

The Baggies expect to sign former Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic ahead of the match but the veteran is short of match fitness and will not figure against the Foxes.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has a defensive hole to fill give the string of absentees he is dealing with. Jonny Evans' suspension is compounded by the absence of Wes Morgan and Filip Benkovic through injury, meaning Wilfred Ndidi could drop back to partner Caglar Soyuncu.

James Maddison and Christian Fuchs will be assessed after returning to training this week, while summer signing Timothy Castagne is pushing for his debut. Daniel Amartey and Ricardo Pereira are not ready to feature as they recover from long-term lay-offs.

Stat of the match: West Bromwich Albion have lost their last four Premier League home games against Leicester City - their longest ever losing streak at home to the Foxes.

Tottenham face Everton live on Sky Sports this Sunday at 4.30pm

Tottenham will include summer signings Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Matt Doherty and Joe Hart in their squad to face Everton.

Giovani Lo Celso is a doubt having missed all of pre-season with an injury that bugged him at the back end of last season. Harry Winks should be available after he was forced to pull out of last week's England squad.

Everton's three new signings James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure are set for debuts.

Mason Holgate will miss out with a toe injury sustained in last weekend' friendly against Preston but Yerry Mina is fit to play and will partner Michael Keane. Fabian Delph, who has not featured since February due to a number of injury problems, will be assessed before the match.

Stat of the match: Everton have won just three of their 28 away Premier League matches against Tottenham (D8 L17), with all three wins coming in consecutive seasons between 2006-07 and 2008-09 - they are winless in 11 visits since November 2008 (D4 L7).

Sheffield United have injury doubts over a couple of players ahead of their opening game of the season against Wolves at Bramall Lane.

Chris Wilder did not name those concerned but said they were "touch and go" for Monday. One of the players could be club record signing Sander Berge after the midfielder was sent home from international duty with Norway last week after suffering a knee problem.

Summer recruits Aaron Ramsdale, Max Lowe, Jayden Bogle, Oliver Burke and Ethan Ampadu are all in contention, with goalkeeper Ramsdale set to start following the departure of Dean Henderson.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is likely to include record buy Fabio Silva in his squad. The 18-year-old striker cost £35m when joining from Porto last week and fellow new signings Vitinha and Fernando Marcal are also expected to travel.

Jonny remains out after suffering a serious knee injury which will keep him out until next year.

Stat of the match: Sheffield United have lost only two of their last 13 home games against Wolves in league competition (W7 D4 L2), winning each of the last two, including this exact fixture in the Premier League in 2019-20.

Adam Lallana, Joel Veltman and Ben White could make Premier League debuts for Brighton on Monday Night Football. Lallana and Veltman were signed from Liverpool and Ajax respectively during the summer, while centre-back White is back on the south coast following a successful loan spell with Leeds.

Christian Walton (ankle) and Florin Andone (knee) are the only players unavailable to Graham Potter.

Hakim Ziyech will miss out for Chelsea due to a knee injury, Ben Chilwell is not ready to feature after a heel concern, while the Amex Stadium clash should come too soon for Thiago Silva.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Christian Pulisic are in contention however, having shaken off injuries picked up at the tail-end of last term.

Stat of the match: Chelsea have never lost against Brighton in league competition, winning nine and drawing one. The Blues have faced Brighton more times without ever losing than they have against any other side in their league history.