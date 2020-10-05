Coronavirus: Premier League confirms nine positive cases in latest testing results

The Premier League has confirmed there have been nine positive coronavirus cases recorded in the latest round of testing.
It comes after 10 positive cases were confirmed from last week's testing in the English top-flight, the highest number in any round of Premier League testing so far.
A statement read: "The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 28 September through to Sunday 4 October, 1,587 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, there were nine new positive tests.
"Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.
"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.
Trending
- Deadline Day: All the done deals
- Man Utd sign Telles from Porto for £15.4m
- Arsenal expected to meet £45m Partey release clause
- Cavani undergoing Man Utd medical
- Man Utd rumours: Traore to follow Cavani and Telles?
- Gunnersaurus release by Arsenal prompts GoFundMe page
- Tottenham in talks to sign Rodon from Swansea
- Man Utd in talks to sign Atalanta's Traore
- Arsenal rumours: Partey chase on
- Nine positive coronavirus cases in latest PL testing
"No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing."
More to follow...