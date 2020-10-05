Coronavirus: Premier League confirms nine positive cases in latest testing results

The Premier League has confirmed there have been nine positive coronavirus cases recorded in the latest round of testing.

It comes after 10 positive cases were confirmed from last week's testing in the English top-flight, the highest number in any round of Premier League testing so far.

A statement read: "The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 28 September through to Sunday 4 October, 1,587 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, there were nine new positive tests.

"Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

"No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing."

