Premier League games live on Sky Sports in November: Manchester City vs Liverpool, Chelsea vs Tottenham

Manchester City vs Liverpool is one of 11 new Premier League picks to be shown live on Sky Sports in November.

Pep Guardiola's side thrashed Liverpool 4-0 in July's corresponding fixture last season after Jurgen Klopp's men had already been crowned champions, but they will be without Virgil van Dijk this time as the hosts look to lay down a marker in their quest to wrestle back the title.

The Etihad encounter takes place on Sunday November 8 live on Sky Sports, with kick-off at 4.30pm.

Ten other Premier League fixtures have been added to Sky Sports' offering during November with Chelsea's home fixture with Sheffield United and Wolves' trip to Leicester also being screened live across that weekend.

There is a mouth-watering Saturday Night Football clash between Tottenham and Manchester City on November 21 - kick-off 5.30pm - while Spurs visit Chelsea at the end of the month in front of Sky Sports cameras.

Premier League action on Sky Sports this weekend

Sat Oct 24: Man Utd vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Oct 25: Southampton vs Everton - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Oct 25: Wolves vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Oct 26: Burnley vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Oct 31: Liverpool vs West Ham - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Nov 1: Newcastle vs Everton - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Nov 1: Man Utd vs Arsenal - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon 2: Leeds vs Leicester - Kick-Off 8pm

Fri Nov 6: Southampton vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Nov 7: Chelsea vs Sheff Utd - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Nov 8: Leicester vs Wolves - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Nov 8: Man City vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Sat Nov 21: Tottenham vs Man City - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Nov 22: Sheff Utd vs West Ham - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Nov 22: Leeds vs Arsenal - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Sat Nov 28: Everton vs Leeds - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Nov 29: Southampton vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Nov 29: Chelsea v Tottenham - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Nov 30: West Ham v Aston Villa - Kick-Off 8pm

