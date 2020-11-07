Premier League hits and misses: Bruno Fernandes Man Utd's leader while Everton struggle and Leeds leaky

3:12 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win over Everton in the Premier League.

The talk had been of the need for leadership at Manchester United but there is more than one way of showing it. With two goals and an assist, Bruno Fernandes alleviated the growing pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as United won 3-1 against Everton at Goodison Park.

Fernandes also gave away possession 23 times, more than anyone else, and threw himself into some challenges that might best have been avoided when already on a yellow card. But it was all typical of his desire to make things happen for his team. He took responsibility.

His header for United's first goal capped off a 20-pass move. His cross-shot for the second looked perfectly judged for Marcus Rashford even if the forward missed it, allowing the ball to sneak in at the far post without a touch. The late assist for Edinson Cavani sealed it.

When it was over, Fernandes's total of three shots on target was as many as every other player on the pitch combined, and for all the focus on his penalty-taking abilities, the Portuguese has scored more goals from open play than any midfielder since he arrived.

The exclusion of Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek suggests that Solskjaer still feels it requires two holding midfielders to really bring out the best in him. But that is their problem. On this evidence, it is easy to see why the manager puts his faith in Fernandes.

Adam Bate

Image: Dominic Calvert-Lewin was again isolated in the absence of Richarlison

The red card for Richarlison in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park was something of a footnote in an entertaining 2-2 draw that was overshadowed by Virgil van Dijk's injury and the eyes of the world falling on Jordan Pickford afterwards. But perhaps the greater significance for Everton has been the loss of the Brazilian for these past three games.

Carlo Ancelotti's side had been flying going into the game against Liverpool, winning their first seven matches of the season in all competitions and salvaging a point against the champions should not, on the face of it, have been enough to end that momentum.

But three defeats have followed, nevertheless. In fact, Everton have still not won a Premier League game in which Richarlison has not started since the Boxing Day victory at Burnley in 2018 - and he even came off the bench to score in that one. It looks like a big problem.

This was not quite a repeat of the odd setup witnessed against Newcastle when Ancelotti opted to pack the midfield, with Andre Gomes used in an unfamiliar role. And yet, Dominic Calvert-Lewin still appeared isolated despite the presence of James Rodriguez and Bernard.

Richarlison's ability to find space in the pocket has been missed. So too has his enthusiasm in leading the press from the front. Despite missing the last three matches, he has still won possession of the ball more times in the final third than any other Everton player.

With winnable games when the Premier League resumes after the international break, the hope is that Richarlison's return will spark an upturn in form. What is certain is that Everton have paid a heavy price for that unnecessary and reckless decision to lunge in on Thiago.

Adam Bate

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace's win over Leeds

There are signs that Eberechi Eze is starting to find his feet at Crystal Palace. An unused substitute last month for the 1-1 draw with Brighton, Roy Hodgson's reluctance to throw him in the deep end following his £19.5m summer move from QPR was justified by the form of his competition.

But Leeds found out to their cost what an exciting young prospect the 22-year-old is. Wilfried Zaha was again heavily targeted, but he has benefitted from Eze providing another attacking source.

This was the fifth time Eze both scored and assisted in a single league game and the first time since a goal and assist against Preston in March 2020.

Up to sixth in the league, Hodgson was delighted with the midfielder, saying: "It was one of the most perfect free-kicks I've seen executed and the goalkeeper didn't look like saving it.

"He's looked at home since he arrived, and we feel he will serve the club for many years to come. He's had to be very patient as Andros Townsend and Jeff Schlupp have been very good in that position too. But we felt today was the right time to unleash him and he responded very well. We're very pleased with him."

Ben Grounds

Image: Marcelo Bielsa cuts a dejected figure after his side's 4-1 reverse

Leeds had 65 per cent possession during the second 4-1 defeat in the space of a week at Crystal Palace, but Marcelo Bielsa believed the nature of this fourth league loss was very different to the one over Leicester last Monday.

"The defeat is fair, but the difference is exaggerated," Bielsa said. "The performance in the last game wasn't satisfactory, as we left a lot of space for criticism, but this game had other characteristics, both individually and collectively - in all aspects."

But the hard facts are that Leeds have conceded 17 goals in their first eight Premier League games this season, last shipping more at this stage of a top-flight campaign in 1946/47.

They were again pleasing on the eye, dealt a cruel blow after Patrick Bamford was denied an equaliser in a marginal offside call that would have stood last season, his outstretched arm pointing to where he wanted the pass from Mateusz Klich.

"All defeats are complicated, and when there are two defeats in a row, it increases how complex things are," said Bielsa. "In all games, if we concede four goals and only score one, it's going to be a hard reality."

Leeds had a superior xG to their opponents - 1.03 to 0.88 - but Bielsa knows it's hard to earn any sympathy when his side are so defensively porous.

Ben Grounds

3:03 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's win over Newcastle.

Ralph Hasenhuttl strode onto the pitch to congratulate all of his players, but one man in particular. The Austrian beamed as he shared a warm embrace with Che Adams - and he had every reason to be quietly delighted with his in-form striker.

Adams sent Southampton on their way to victory over Newcastle in the absence of Danny Ings, continuing his remarkable turnaround in form. With the team's talisman sidelined following knee surgery for up to eight weeks, it was vitally important for Adams to continue his gradual ascent since the Premier League resumed in March.

He failed to score in his first 24 Premier League appearances but has transformed since the spring, and took his seventh goal in his last 14 games brilliantly.

Hasenhuttl said: "Maybe he's a role model for the time we went through from zero to hero at the moment. We always believed in what he was doing and I'm very happy for him. He's now showing that he's a very good Premier League player and he's got a fantastic mentality as he's still learning like all of my players."

Hasenhuttl spoke of his preference to go under the radar prior to kick-off, likening his players to "pirates", but after a third straight victory, the form of Adams and the team as a whole is now very hard to ignore.

Ben Grounds

2:49 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's draw with Burnley.

Watching Brighton is becoming like Groundhog Day. Plenty of promise, plenty of chances but no maximum points.

All the performance metrics suggest Brighton are operating at a level way beyond the relegation zone, but they've still won just four games this calendar year. And they've taken just 23 points from their 26 games - that's the fewest points of the 17 Premier League ever-present sides.

Against Burnley it was the same old story for Brighton. They played the better stuff, created the better chances, but didn't get their rewards in front of goal. Tariq Lamptey missed from close range after 37 seconds and Danny Welbeck - on his first start for the club - looked lively but was twice denied by Nick Pope. Potter cut a cool figure at full-time but inside he would have been frustrated they didn't make more of their 19 shots on goal - the most by any side without managing to score in any Premier League match this season so far.

Potter said: "There was personality on the pitch and good intent, just the only thing missing was a goal."

Personality is all well and good, but it's time for points where Brighton are concerned.

Lewis Jones

2:35 Newcastle boss Steve Bruce was very disappointed his side couldn't follow up their win against Everton with a good performance and admits his side's biggest problem is consistency after their 2-0 defeat to Southampton in the Premier League.

Were it not for Karl Darlow, Southampton would have inflicted the heavy defeat Newcastle deserved, just five days on from an impressive 2-1 victory over Everton. Steve Bruce's side were punished for overplaying at the back, when he simply doesn't have the personnel capable of carrying out such an expansive brand of football.

The visitors had the chance to leapfrog their opponents into the top four, but there was a gulf in class on show - a truth that baffled Bruce.

"The first goal summed up our evening," he said. "At this level, you simply can't do that. We've been caught twice [for the two goals] but we were caught too many times. The inconsistency is the big thing that upsets me the most, as we didn't look anywhere near the way we were a game ago.

"I'll dwell on it, and positions are up for grabs - that's for sure. The thing that nags away at you the most as a manager is the inconsistency. There can't be a huge gulf like there was today compared to how we looked five days ago. I have to go back and ask the question why."

Bruce faces an anxious wait over the international break to discover the full extent of hamstring injuries to Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson. Having already faced 132 shots this term - considerably more than any other side - Darlow could be kept busy in the coming weeks if consistency can't be found.

Ben Grounds