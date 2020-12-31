Man Utd's Marcus Rashford runner-up in Premier League Power Rankings

Sky Sports and Budweiser, the King of Beers, have teamed up to bring you the weekly Power Rankings.

Aston Villa's Anwar El Ghazi has topped the form chart after netting his fifth goal in as many games during a 1-1 draw at Chelsea, with 'keeper Emiliano Martinez (No 3) maintaining a lofty position ahead of team-mates Bertrand Traore (No 6) and Jack Grealish (No 13).

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford bounced back into runner-up spot following his stoppage-time winner against Wolves, assisted by Bruno Fernandes - who held his No 6 spot for a second successive matchday.

Leicester's Harvey Barnes (No 4) scored for the second game running in a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace, while West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek (No 8) retained a top-10 standing after a goalless draw at Southampton.

4:08 A round-up of the action from matchweek 15 in the Premier League as Liverpool travelled to Newcastle and Manchester United hosted Wolves.

Everton's fixture was postponed after a coronavirus outbreak among scheduled visitors Manchester City, but Yerry MIna (No 5) and Ederson (No 10) remained among the elite, based on their past five league performances.

A raft of Leeds players powered towards the upper echelons of the rankings after their 5-0 rout at West Brom - led by stopper Illan Meslier (No 9), followed by five team-mates among the top 20.

Each club's top player

There were 11 new table-toppers in the clubs' respective form charts, including Bernd Leno, El Ghazi, Ben Mee, Meslier, Barnes, Roberto Firmino, Karl Darlow, Wilfried Zaha, Alex McCarthy, Grady Diangana and Ruben Neves.

Kings of the Premier League: November XI

Sky Sports and Budweiser, official partner of the Premier League and King of Beers, have joined forces to bring you the Kings of the Premier League show.

On the back of its resounding success last season, the debate returns to your screens on the first Friday of every month on Sky Sports Premier League.

Sky Sports presenter Adam Smith and two guests will build an ultimate XI from the top-performing players over the past month, pitting stats against gut as they compare data-driven form charts with Kings of the Match fan votes.

"This show really is the perfect way to pick the team of the month," according to Smithy. "It's never easy picking a dream XI, so let the debate commence."

The show's best bits will play out across Sky Sports' YouTube and the partnership will also deliver the weekly Power Ranking articles every Tuesday on the Sky Sports website and apps.

The fourth episode will air on Friday, January 8, with repeats on-demand. Do the Premier League's statistical leaders make the cut in this month's XI, or do the fans' favourites earn starting berths? Tune in to Sky Sports Premier League to find out...