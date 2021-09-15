Pascal Struijk red card for Harvey Elliott tackle upheld after Leeds appeal; Liverpool midfielder says verdict is wrong

Harvey Elliott has responded to a Sky Sports post on social media to say the decision to not overturn Pascal Struijk's red card after Leeds' appeal is "wrong".

Leeds have been unsuccessful in their appeal against the red card shown to Struijk for a tackle that left Liverpool's Elliott requiring surgery on a dislocated ankle.

Struijk was dismissed for the challenge on the Liverpool 18-year-old, which resulted in him being taken off on a stretcher.

In response to confirmation that the red card will be upheld, Elliott replied to Sky Sports' post on Instagram: "Sorry about this Pascal - I think it's wrong!

"But it'll soon blow over brother and you'll be back in no time smashing it again. Keep positive."

Elliott is expected to return to action this season, according to Liverpool's club doctor, after the midfielder underwent a successful ankle operation on Tuesday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says everyone is in shock after Harvey Elliott suffered an injury against Leeds, and insists they will all be there for the 18-year-old during his recovery

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over Leeds in the Premier League

This is a breaking Leeds news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.