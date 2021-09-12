Harvey Elliott injury: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp vows club will support midfielder back to recovery

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the club will do all it can to support Harvey Elliott after the teenager sustained a serious injury during the Reds' 3-0 win at Leeds.

The home side played the final half an hour with 10 men after substitute Pascal Struijk was sent off for his challenge on Elliott, who received lengthy treatment before being carried off on a stretcher.

Elliott, 18, posted a picture of himself with thumbs up on Instagram before full-time, writing: "Thank you for the messages guys! Road to recovery. YNWA."

"It's a bad injury to his ankle," Klopp told Sky Sports. "I heard it was dislocated so we could put it back and he's now in hospital. We have to wait, obviously. He played an incredible game and is an incredible player who is out.

Image: Elliott needed lengthy treatment on the pitch

"Do I want such a young boy early in his career to have this experience? No, but now it's the case so we have to be there and we will be there. We'll play football without him but we will wait for him as well because obviously he's a top player."

Klopp's side cruised to their fifth straight league win on the road and are now undefeated in 14 league games in total stretching back to last season.

Mohamed Salah turned home Trent Alexander-Arnold's trademark low cross in a one-sided first half - his 100th Premier League goal.

Image: Harvey Elliott is consoled on the pitch

Salah became the 30th different centurion, with only four players reaching the milestone in fewer appearances than the Egyptian (162 games).

"With Mo's record, it's crazy," Klopp added. "I don't know how many he can break and he's probably desperate to do so. Since he joined us, what a player! And he's still hungry.

"I saw him in the dressing room and we were all in the situation concerning Harvey but he was still not happy for not scoring one or two other goals. That's how top-class players are and that's fine."

Fabinho struck five minutes into the second and Sadio Mane added a deserved late third to extend Liverpool's unbeaten start.

Image: Salah became the 30th player to join the Premier League's 100-goal club

"I thought we were really good," Klopp continued. "We played for a long period a top game. After the red card and Harvey going off, obviously everybody was in shock and we lost our rhythm a little bit but still controlled the game.

"We gave them a little bit too many counter-attacks and set pieces, that's true, but who cares. We should've made more of the football we played.

"The goal for Mo from Trent's cross is an example of what we should've done more often. We had plenty of these situations but we just couldn't find a player.

"3-0 is a great result and we're not that greedy to the point of standing here and saying we should've won five, six or 7-0. We have a lot of chances, but we have space for improvement."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over Leeds

Players show support for Elliott

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says all of the squad's thoughts are with Harvey Elliott after the teenager suffered a horrible injury during their 3-0 win at Leeds

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk to Sky Sports:

"First and foremost all our thoughts and prayers are going to Harvey. Hopefully, he recovers quickly and as well as possible from it. Obviously at this stage we have no idea of the diagnosis at this moment but it looked bad.

Apart from that, it was a fantastic win here in an intense game. I enjoyed it from the point of the view of the atmosphere as we've not experienced it for a while but there's clearly two feelings.

"From the moment the injury happened, I saw Mo [Salah] shouting to the side and I saw the reaction of Harvey so I knew it was really serious. It was difficult to re-focus but we had to deal with it. We tried to deal with it in the best possible way.

Great result and performance against a tough side. However it was horrible to see Harvey pick up an injury like that…. Thoughts are with him and I know he will have all the support he needs to come back even stronger! We are all here for you mate! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TdWtLh4WaK — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) September 12, 2021

"100 per cent I'll be there to support Harvey, and the good thing is that I've experienced with all the players and the staff at Liverpool that they had my back. They were there for me in difficult times too so I'm 100 per cent sure they'll be there for Harvey as well."

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson posted on Twitter: "Great result and performance against a tough side.

"However it was horrible to see Harvey pick up an injury like that... Thoughts are with him and I know he will have all the support he needs to come back even stronger! We are all here for you mate!"

Redknapp: No malice in Struijk challenge

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Redknapp wished Harvery Elliott a speedy recovery from his ankle injury but felt that the tackle from Pascal Struijk was innocuous and not a deliberate attempt to injury the player.

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp:

"I feel for him. The recovery starts now. What I would say is there are players who have come back from horrendous injuries. I think about Andre Gomes at Everton. People questioned whether he would play again.

"Fingers crossed it's a straight-forward break, because there are some that can be a lot more complicated and keep you out a lot longer.

"I feel so sorry for this young man. It's the start of an incredible journey for him. He just got into the first team and he looks so at home in the Premier League.

Image: Pascal Struijk was dismissed for the challenge

"No doubt he will do again. He's just got to be patient and listen to the right people. He'll feel heartbroken but I wish him a speedy recovery. Fingers crossed he comes back stronger."

"Every time you go in for a challenge, you are going to endanger someone.

"Having seen it, I feel personally that it's an innocuous challenge. Does he mean to hurt him? No, of course he doesn't. It's just one of those that happens every now and again in football.

"I actually feel sorry for the player involved because it's a very difficult thing for a player. Players find it really hard to get over those sort of things, so it's an awful situation all-round."

Bielsa concedes best team won

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa was disappointed with his side's performance and admits Liverpool were by far the better team as they were beaten 3-0 at Elland Road

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa to Sky Sports:

"We were not in charge very often in the game. They were superior to us in all aspects. I don't know why. I need to know what reasons are. When we lost the ball they created danger. Of course it worries me that we lost 3-0."

On the red card: "I regret dearly the opponent was injured and I'm 100 per cent certain our player did not have a bad intention. I wish it had not happened."

Image: Sadio Mane celebrates making it 3-0

Leeds defender Stuart Dallas to Sky Sports:

"The crowd gave us a lift but Liverpool made it really difficult for us. You are not going to get too many chances. Unfortunately we couldn't take any of them. We want to make it as difficult as possible for teams coming to Elland Road.

"A 3-0 defeat is never good. We have got to be better than that and we're really, really disappointed.

"It's easy for people to say the second season [in the Premier League] is difficult. We've got two points from four games so it's easy for people to say that."

What's next?

Newcastle United

Leeds United Friday 17th September 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

Leeds face Newcastle live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7.30pm on Friday, with kick-off at 8pm.

Liverpool host AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday night then continue their Premier League campaign at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday at 3pm.