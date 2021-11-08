Ref Watch: Dermot Gallagher disagrees with Jurgen Klopp plus Cristiano Ronaldo and Arsenal winner

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher runs the rule over the big incidents of the weekend.
West Ham 3-2 Liverpool
Alisson fouled?
INCIDENT: West Ham took the lead with their first attack as Pablo Fornals' corner skimmed off the glove of Alisson and into the net in the fourth minute, going down as an own goal despite a VAR check for a potential foul. No foul was given, but Jurgen Klopp believed Angelo Ogbonna should have been penalised. Referee Craig Pawson was not advised to go to the pitchside screen.
DERMOT'S VERDICT: "I think it is a good goal. I don't think Ogbonna has done anything wrong, really. He leaps for the ball and he's in front. Alisson comes into Ogbonna's space rather than the other way around. For me, I cannot see how it is a foul. I think the ref is quite right to give that on the field and I think the VAR was right not to ask him to review it."
Cresswell red?
INCIDENT: Moments after the goal, Aaron Cresswell escaped any punishment despite a high tackle on Jordan Henderson. Cresswell did initially touch the ball, but the follow-through caught Henderson on the knee. It was checked by VAR, but, again, referee Pawson was not advised to go to the screen.
DERMOT'S VERDICT: "I think I am in the minority but I don't think it is a red card. I don't think it is a red card because at the point of contact I don't think he catches him like we saw [Mason] Holgate did. I think if the referee gives a free-kick and a yellow card, I don't think it gets ramped up and thrown to the VAR like it was. In isolation, I think that should have been a yellow card."
Arsenal 1-0 Watford
Should Arsenal goal have stood?
INCIDENT: Emile Smith Rowe swept Arsenal ahead against Watford in the 56th minute at the Emirates on Sunday and they went on to win a game they dominated by that solitary goal. However, in the build-up Danny Rose had kicked the ball out of play to allow team-mate Ozan Tufan to receive treatment after a clash with Albert Sambi Lokonga. Arsenal did not throw the ball back to Watford, though, and - after a couple of passages of play - scored through Smith Rowe's strike. There was also a VAR check on a challenge by Ainsley Maitland-Niles on Ismaila Sarr which came ahead of the goal.
DERMOT'S VERDICT: "If you kick it out, you presume you're going to get the ball back. If it doesn't come back, the referee is powerless. It has to be a player's decision to do it; Arsenal chose not to do it and that's their choice.
"What about the challenge on Sarr? I thought [Sarr] ran into him; I didn't think it was a foul and the VAR checked it."
Did Rose get lucky?
INCIDENT: Arsenal were awarded a penalty - that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw saved - when Rose dragged down Alexandre Lacazette that many supporters on social media judged more WWE than football!
DERMOT'S VERDICT: "It was definitely a penalty and the icing on the cake would have been a yellow card. It was reckless."
Everton 0-0 Tottenham
Richarlison penalty drama
INCIDENT: After a scrappy affair low on quality, the key moment came on 64 minutes when Hugo Lloris raced out to Richarlison and brought down the Everton forward. Referee Chris Kavanagh originally awarded the penalty but VAR intervened with a replay suggesting Lloris got a touch on the ball.
DERMOT'S VERDICT: "I think he gets a touch on it and I think he gets a touch on it because of the angle the ball goes. If Richarlison had played the ball it would have gone more forward. Does he get the ball? He does get the ball. There is always going to be contact there. He didn't clear the player out. The player himself did not think it was a foul.
"Is it a clear and obvious error? Well, I didn't think it was a penalty at the time because I thought the goalkeeper got the ball. Did the referee blow up too early? Richarlison didn't have the ball at his feet [to finish], he's got his back towards goal, he's got to try and get that ball, the goalkeeper's in that area and a defender has got back so I think it would be a massive gamble for the referee to play on in that situation."
Holgate red for Everton right?
INCIDENT: Kavanagh and VAR had a busy afternoon as Mason Holgate was sent off in injury-time after his dangerous challenge on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was upgraded from a yellow to a red following a review.
DERMOT'S VERDICT: "I think this is a really bad tackle. He is high. He catches him with the studs in the back of the leg. I don't think the referee could make any decision other than go to the screen and have a look. I think the right decision was made there. The difference [with Cresswell] was the point of contact."
Man Utd 0-2 Man City
Did Ronaldo get lucky?
INCIDENT: Cristiano Ronaldo lunges into Kevin De Bruyne on the touchline during the Manchester derby. Should the punishment have been more than a yellow card?
DERMOT'S VERDICT: "I wouldn't say lucky but it was not a wise challenge to make, especially when the whistle had gone. I don't think it was a red card. He slides in and would probably say it was frustration but it was unwise and reckless."