Chris Wood: Burnley striker undergoing medical at Newcastle who have met release clause of around £25m

Chris Wood is undergoing a medical at Newcastle as he finalises personal terms for a £25m move from Burnley.

Newcastle hope to complete a deal for the striker on Wednesday after triggering a release clause with a sizeable bid to secure a replacement for Callum Wilson, who has been ruled out for two months with a calf injury.

Wood has been a key player for relegation rivals Burnley, who sit just above Newcastle on goal difference in the bottom three, but the 30-year-old had a clause in his contract allowing him to leave Turf Moor if a specific fee is tabled.

The New Zealand international, with three goals for Burnley this season, has vast experience of playing in the Premier League and could slot into the starting line-up as Newcastle prepare for a crucial home match with Watford on Saturday.

Newcastle could even sign two new strikers before the end of the January window, with negotiations ongoing about a deal for Reims striker Hugo Ekitike.

Newcastle in talks for Ekitike

Image: Hugo Ekitike is also being targeted by Newcastle

The Premier League side have made an informal offer for Ekitike, but it has fallen short of Reims' £30m valuation of the in-form France U20 international, with talks continuing between the two clubs.

The Magpies are expected to make a formal offer, but could face competition for the striker with two unnamed Premier League clubs also interested.

Ekitike, who made his debut for Reims in August, has scored eight goals in 17 Ligue 1 appearances this season and registered three assists. The 19-year-old can also play on the left wing.

'Newcastle must sign Wood before Watford game'

Paul Merson says Newcastle need to complete the signing of Chris Wood before Saturday's game against relegation rivals Watford, with top scorer Callum Wilson facing eight weeks out with a calf injury.

"They have to take a chance and hope someone can hit the ground running," Merson told Sky Sports. "I know he isn't prolific, but Wood plays every week for Burnley and he plays in the Premier League.

"You know he will be alright in this league. It's not going to be a shock to him and he will run through a brick wall for you.

Image: Callum Wilson is set to be sidelined until March with another injury

"That's what Newcastle need. They need the likes of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood. They need players who are going to roll their sleeves up and not come in and be shocked how fast the Premier League is.

"I worry for Newcastle, I really do. That was an absolutely shocking result against Cambridge.

"The problem is Wilson is back in eight weeks, but you cannot wait for him. You've got to bring someone in. Time is running out for Newcastle.

"They need a striker to play against Watford on Saturday. They have to bring someone in. They cannot wait until after the game on Saturday.

"They can't say they are in no rush and we'll just get through this game because if they lose to Watford they are in major trouble. They'll be in even more trouble than they are in now!

"This is why the panic is firmly on and why they have to bring a forward in. This is their cup final. They aren't winning this game without someone. They have to take a chance and it is going to be a panic buy, whatever they do, but they have to do something."

Burnley targeting versatile Wood replacements

Burnley are understood to have two targets in mind to replace Wood, should he complete his transfer to fellow Premier League strugglers Newcastle.

Image: Maxwel Cornet is Burnley's top scorer this season

Burnley did not plan to sell Wood but had no choice to accept Newcastle's offer after it met the striker's release clause.

The players Burnley are looking at to replace the New Zealand international are both based abroad. The Clarets want to add pace in attack and are targeting versatile players that can play across the frontline.

The signing of Maxwel Cornet - who has six goals in 13 games since signing from Lyon last summer - is an example of the club moving away from their traditional profile of player towards a more dynamic and flexible attack.

