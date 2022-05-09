Heung-Min Son leapfrogs Mohamed Salah to become top Premier League player this season

Who is red-hot in the Premier League right now? Sky Sports ranks every player over the last five matchdays...

Tottenham forward Heung-Min Son has toppled Mohamed Salah atop the Power Rankings season chart - a position the Liverpool star had held for almost the entire campaign.

Son has soared into pole position with just three games left to play after breaking the deadlock in the 1-1 draw against the Reds - having now notched 11 goal involvements in his past seven league games.

The South Korean now has 20 goals in the Premier League this season - without taking a penalty - and has almost doubled his expected returns in front of goal, according to xG data.

Meanwhile, Salah has 22 goals - but five of those have come from the spot - and is on par with his expected-goals tally.

Full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joao Cancelo both sit around 6,000 points shy of the chart summit, an assailable margin on the home straight.

The winner will join the Power Rankings' hall of fame alongside Harry Kane (2020/21), Kevin De Bruyne (2019/20), Eden Hazard (2018/19), Salah (2017/18), Alexis Sanchez (2016/17) and Riyad Mahrez (2015/16).

What about current form?

Son also soared back to the summit of the form chart for performances over the past five league games after the draw at Anfield, having netting a double in the 3-1 win over Leicester last time out.

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus (No 2) slipped from top spot after failing to get on the scoresheet in the 5-0 win over Newcastle, having scored in the 4-0 win at Leeds and smashed four past Watford a fortnight ago.

Team-mate Rodri (No 3) scored for the third successive league game in the goal rout at the Etihad, while Raheem Sterling (No 8) soared 130 places in the rankings after his two-goal haul.

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah (No 4) scored a double in the 2-1 win over Leeds on Sunday, while Liverpool winger Luis Diaz (No 5) fired home an equaliser in the draw with Spurs.

How are the Power Rankings calculated? The Power Rankings are based on points awarded to players for 35 different statistics - from goals and assists, to blocks and tackles. The standings take into account the number of points a player has earned up to the previous five matchdays of a season, with each previous game worth 20 per cent fewer points in incremental deductions.

Wilfried Zaha (No 6) scored for the second game running in the 1-0 win over Watford, with Everton stopper Jordan Pickford (No 7) surging 33 places after making seven saves in the 2-1 win at Leicester and his heroic performance at Chelsea.

Leeds centre-back Pontus Jansson (No 9) rocketed into the top 10 following his late lifeline in the defeat at the Emirates, while Ollie Watkins (No 10) netted for the second successive game in the 3-1 win at Burnley.

You can check the top form player at each club in the chart below...

Salah broke his six-game duck for goals from open play in the 4-0 win over Manchester United and now has 22 Premier League goals to his name this season.

But Son has extended his haul to 20 this term, just two goals behind Salah - while Ronaldo is only four shy of the Liverpool winger, but United have only one game left to play.