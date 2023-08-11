Premier League hits and misses: Eddie Nketiah makes positive start for Arsenal

"The way he trained this week, he was telling me: 'Gaffer, if I don't play - you are blind.'" Mikel Arteta explained the one change he made from last weekend's Community Shield victory over Manchester City.

Eddie Nketiah took the striker spot for Arsenal due to how hard he worked in training - and another chance at becoming a permanent replacement to the injured Gabriel Jesus.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Arsenal against Nottingham Forest

It's not the first time he's been given that chance. When Jesus was ruled out for four months last season, he stepped in for a little while then lost his place to Leandro Trossard. When Kai Havertz took the striker spot at Wembley in Nketiah's absence, you could imagine the player's frustration at seeing another player restrict him to the bench. But he responded.

"I'm delighted for him because he's a role model," said Mikel Arteta. "A player who was so disappointed, after the injury from Gabi, not to play a final, he came on and changed the game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was full of praise for striker Eddie Nketiah after his impressive performance against Nottingham Forest

"A lot of players come and say: 'why am I not playing?' You have to try to say these are the reason why I deserve to play. This is exactly what he did and then he goes on the pitch. A very good example for everybody."

The 24-year-old has the potential to be a big player for Arsenal. In his last nine Premier League starts, Nketiah has six goals and two assists. It is why he started up front for Arsenal and why Folarin Balogun is nowhere to be seen. With another chance to make the No 9 spot at Arsenal his own, this could be Nketiah's biggest season yet.

Sam Blitz

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester City

Mateo Kovacic is so up Pep Guardiola's street that it's a wonder the two have not worked together before. The midfielder possesses so many of the skills the manager loves - the ability to resist the press, pick a pass and adapt to various tactical demands.

While tougher tests than Burnley await, Kovacic's Premier League debut for the champions was highly promising.

Slotting into a narrow midfield trio, he quietly racked up a pass-completion percentage of nearly 95 per cent - a number bettered only by the outstanding Rodri.

So smooth was Kovacic's performance that City were barely affected by the loss of Kevin De Bruyne. Promising signs for the Croatia midfielder and his new boss.

Joe Shread

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Fulham's win against Everton in the Premier League

Six of Fulham's last seven Premier League clean sheets have come away from home - but they should not have had one on Saturday. It was just the third time on record Everton have had as many as nine shots on target in a Premier League game without scoring (also 10 vs Wolves in March 2010 and nine against Sunderland in December 2013).

Bernd Leno made vital saves, but it was a result of their opponent's poor finishing that Marco Silva left Goodison with another three points against his former employees.

Back in April, Silva was in the stands serving a touchline ban for Fulham's 3-1 away win, but here he could toast a hard-fought victory from close quarters, and it was his intervention which swung the balance his team's way. Substitute Bobby De Cordova-Reid scored with Fulham's first shot on target.

A new season brought new hope for recent relegation strugglers Everton but for all the improvements Sean Dyche has made over the summer, it appears he he has not yet solved their problems in front of goal.

The return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and a debut for new signing Youssef Chermiti, the £15m Sporting Lisbon striker watching from the directors' box, cannot come soon enough.

Ben Grounds

Burnley made light work of the Championship last season, and they return to the Premier League a different team under Vincent Kompany. "I was impressed by the energy Burnley showed in the first half and the fact they got the crowd involved in the game," said Jamie Carragher.

When it comes to 10+ pass sequences in the Premier League, they only achieved it 112 times under Sean Dyche and Matt Jackson the last time they were in the top flight just over a year ago. In the Championship last term, they did so on 744 occasions. While they will find it harder back in the Premier League, Kompany has got his troops playing in his image. On nine occasions on Friday night, they regained possession in the final third.

Manchester City got their early goal, but the game did not die. The Clarets will not be judged on nights like these, but they will need to show a killer punch up front. That could soon change. Talks are ongoing with Ajax over a potential deal for Mohamed Daramy. The 21-year-old Denmark international has been linked with a move to Turf Moor this year, after spending last season on loan at Copenhagen.

They are an attractive team to watch - but after conceding 10 goals from set pieces even in earning promotion, they shipped another two on the opening night - that must be addressed to ensure they live up to the expectation of a season free from relegation fears.

Ben Grounds