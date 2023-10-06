Erik ten Hag: Marcus Rashford is struggling but goals will come, says Manchester United boss

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag admits Marcus Rashford is struggling with his form but is confident the goals will eventually flow.

Rashford scored a career-best 30 goals last season but is on a run of just one goal in 11 appearances either side of the summer, with reports suggesting his place could be under threat on Saturday against Brentford.

Alejandro Garnacho, Facundo Pellistri and Antony, who is back and "ready to start" according to Ten Hag after a leave of absence, could all be potential replacements for Rashford.

"Everyone knows the qualities of him," Ten Hag said of Rashford.

"But if the team is doing the right things, putting him in the right places and we've seen him coming in the right positions, but he's struggling, it will pass.

"Everyone at Manchester United backs him. The team supports and believes in him. I'm sure with that confidence of the team behind him this will change, it will pass.

"Strikers when they don't score, they need one goal and they step over it. It will come - he is so experienced. He knows when he and the team are doing the right things, the momentum will come and he'll be on fire."

Ten Hag: Form is unacceptable

If United lose to Brentford on Saturday, five defeats would be their most from their opening eight league games since 1986.

Ten Hag has also overseen back-to-back home losses, meaning defeat to the Bees would be the first time since 1962 they'd have lost three games straight in all competitions at home.

The United boss is well aware that results have not been good enough.

He said: "We've dropped the levels and we have to get back to those. There are reasons for that, but still, it's not acceptable and we have to fight against it.

"They have a good foundation for the way we play, we have rules and principles. When they help each other and support each other, we will play better.

"Consistency, that is the problem. In parts of the game, big parts, we do things right, but we have moments where we are struggling. In this moment you can't survive.

"Be consistent in communication, to keep organisation. Decisive moments are going against us and we lose a little bit of a team. In 95 per cent of games we are a team - we have to step up."

