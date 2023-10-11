Arsenal 1-0 Man City: How Pep Guardiola's tactics backfired against Arsenal

"The fact we didn't have Rodri, I wanted to put more protection with the ball, players who are really good with the ball," Pep Guardiola told journalists after Manchester City had been beaten at Arsenal.

"[Players like] Bernardo [Silva], [Mateo] Kovacic and Rico [Lewis], and have players in the middle who have the ability to turn and attack - and that was the reason why we were not so wide."

This quote explains why the game played out how it did and City lost a second successive league game for the first time since 2018.

The title-tussling titans of 2022/23 also scored more goals than any other teams last term - but the sides focused on limiting each other's attacks when they clashed on Sunday.

It was fitting how the result was decided by a deflected goal, when Gabriel Martinelli's shot struck Nathan Ake's face and wrong-footed Ederson. It was going to take a defensive lapse, or a moment of genius, for either side to break the deadlock.

So how did Guardiola set out to achieve "more protection with the ball" and did it work? Tactics analyst Dharnish Iqbal takes a deep dive to investigate...

Man City had four shots against Arsenal – it’s the fewest shots a Pep Guardiola side has had in a top-flight game since April 2010 with Barcelona against Espanyol (also four shots).

Man City's narrow, ineffective shape

Rodri's suspension was a headache for Guardiola. His entire gameplan against Arsenal was shaped by his missing midfield metronome.

Without Rodri, City struggled to transition from defence into attack smoothly. Instead, Guardiola prioritised keeping or protecting the ball as much as possible - rather than being purposeful with it.

Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez produced minimal movement from the half-spaces - the players in the middle, with the ability to turn and attack. In this case, they're the wide forwards - but barely move to drag markers around.

Bernardo Silva dropped as the deepest midfielder in build-up and couldn't push up the pitch or pose threat in the final third. The lack of movement from Foden, Alvarez and Lewis blunted City's attack, with all three clearly instructed to tuck inside and stay there.

Kovacic and Silva's job was to get the ball to them in the half-spaces, but Arsenal midfielders Declan Rice and Jorginho, and the inverted wingers Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard, narrowed the pitch.

In the screenshot below, Kovacic receives the ball from Bernardo but Eddie Nketiah and Jorginho are quick to press - so he is unable to turn on the ball and pass to any of the forwards centrally.

The Gunners thwarted City's plan, limiting their visitors' central progression by marking their players, aided by a winger tucking in or a full-back dropping to man-mark.

Arsenal's plan became easier when none of City's attack dragged an Arsenal player around. What City could have done is used Arsenal's marking system to pull their players wide or out of position.

Image: Arsenal remained central to block Man City's passing lanes

City's gameplan was to make use of the half-forwards - but Arsenal dealt with this by overloading the centre of the pitch.

Arsenal's pressing

Arsenal were faultless without the ball when City pushed up, but Mikel Arteta's side were also aggressive when City were in deep build-up.

Martin Odegaard and Rice marked the receiving midfielders - Bernardo, Kovacic or Lewis - and frequently cut out the pass into midfield - limiting space close to their goal and away from it.

This forced City into playing it wide to a full-back. However, whenever a full-back received from Ederson, it was hard for them to find an out ball to a dropping Foden or Alvarez, or even carry the ball, as Arsenal's full-backs pushed up in the press to close them down.

In the screenshot below, Ake receives from Ederson but he's closed down by Odegaard as he looks to find Foden. When Foden drops to receive the ball, William Saliba is close behind him.

Normally, you can use a high press to your advantage, baiting players in before progressing the ball upfield when a player commits. Arsenal's work without the ball ensured City struggled to distribute into midfield or attack.

A potential solution for City was barely used - even though it proved effective whenever utilised.

Image: Kyle Walker had above-average activity in his own half against Arsenal

As Guardiola mentioned: "That was the reason we were not so wide." The Spaniard wanted his side to protect the ball in the middle of the pitch. However, there was space whenever City did release a full-back wide.

For Erling Haaland's headed chance, Josko Gvardiol overlapped, in behind Jesus - with White covering Foden, making sure Arsenal kept a compact shape. With Arsenal prioritising the centre of the pitch, space on the wings opened up but was not fully utilised.

Guardiola prioritised keeping the ball - as he often likes to - rather than exploiting the gaps appearing.

The City boss did gamble later in the game, with Jeremy Doku coming on. However, arguably, City would have benefitted from changing their approach mid-game or bringing Jack Grealish on to test Arsenal's full-backs. Instead, John Stones and Matheus Nunes replaced Kovacic and Lewis in midfield.

Image: Man City struggled to make forward passes and struggled to complete chances when they did (represented by red)

City wanted to keep things tight, the way they know how, by controlling possession.

Going away to Arsenal at this early stage of the season, coupled with injuries, influenced Pep's decision to be a little more cautious - even with the possibilities presented whenever City went wide.

City's reserved approach revals how valuable Rodri is to this team and how much Guardiola respects Arsenal as an opponent. The game was heading for a draw and the plan was working until the ball ricocheted in off Ake's face.

Guardiola has revolutionised the way the game is played. But, sometimes, even he opts for stability.

His side are entering a run of tough fixtures, while the Gunners have a favourable run after facing Chelsea on October 21.Though it's early in the season, Guardiola's cautiousness appears to have handed Arsenal a huge mental boost - will it prove costly come May?