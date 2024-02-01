Deadline Day transfers: What is each Premier League club doing before the window closes?

Premier League teams have spent only £50m in the winter transfer window so far - but what business could they still do on Deadline Day?

England's top-flight clubs splashed £780m during the 2023 window, which equates to 16 times more than the current spending this year.

So what moves could still happen, and what do clubs actually need? Sky Sports news editor Lyall Thomas reveals the latest transfer activity at each club...

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Arsenal

It has been a very quiet window at Arsenal despite Mikel Arteta admitting his squad is "really thin in certain areas".

He wanted full-back support in the main, but it looks almost certain he will not get it, also stating: "It wasn't possible [to do any winter deals]."

There have been some rumours of Galatasaray interest in unused right-back Cedric Soares before the deadline but we understand there is nothing in them. Youngster Lino Sousa has joined Aston Villa, while goalkeeper Alex Runarsson has been released on a free transfer.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have signed winger Morgan Rogers from Middlesbrough for an initial £8m. They are now expected to complete a move for goalkeeper Joe Gauci from Adelaide United after he completed a medical in Qatar.

Villa have also wrapped up a deal for 19-year-old left-back Lino Sousa from Arsenal. Sousa will join Championship side Plymouth Argyle on loan for the rest of the season.

Striker Jhon Duran is expected to stay at the club despite interest from Chelsea this month.

Bournemouth

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola does not expect Dominic Solanke to leave the club amid rumours Tottenham are interested in the striker

Bournemouth have agreed a loan deal with Getafe for striker Enes Unal, subject to a medical. The deal is an initial loan with an obligation to buy for £14m (€16.5m). The 26-year-old is having a medical in Madrid.

Unal's imminent arrival will see Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore head out on loan to Ipswich, with a deal agreed in principle.

Tottenham have been linked with a late move for Dominic Solanke, but Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola says he does not expect the striker to leave.

Brentford

Thomas Frank has confirmed that Brentford's chances of a Deadline Day signing are at 'five per cent' as Antonio Nusa looks set to stay at Club Brugge and instead of joining the Bees in the summer.

Brentford are in no rush to push through the move before the deadline after issues were flagged in his medical on Monday.

Nusa's preference remains to sign for Brentford, and the other interested clubs Tottenham and Chelsea have not shown an interest yet in making another move before the deadline.

Image: Club Brugge's Antonio Nusa

Brighton

Brighton have agreed to let midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud join Stuttgart. It is an initial loan deal with an option to buy him for £9m.

The German transfer window closes at 5pm today.

Burnley

Montpellier and France U21 centre-back Maxime Esteve underwent a medical with Burnley yesterday. He is set to be announced on a permanent deal worth in the region of £12m (€14m), with Vincent Kompany confirming the player is "in the building".

Burnley have also agreed a loan deal with Rennes to sign right-back Lorenz Assignon. The player is expected to fly over to the UK early this afternoon to have a medical.

Right-back Connor Roberts is undergoing a medical at Leeds after a loan deal was agreed.

Chelsea

Chelsea look to be letting more players go on Deadline Day than bringing any in at this point.

They are in talks to let Armando Broja join Fulham but there is still a huge gap in valuation on the permanent element of any deal. Wolves also remain interested in Broja.

Chelsea would consider a straight loan deal for Broja, but they still want a sizeable fee - understood to be about £5m - and assurances he will play a certain number of games.

Strasbourg - a sister club of Chelsea - are also talking to them about taking Andrey Santos on loan.

Jhon Duran and Callum Wilson have been among the strikers the Blues have been looking at but, as things stand, they are expected to stay at Villa and Newcastle respectively.

Image: Could Chelsea striker Armando Broja leave the club on Deadline Day?

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are set to announce the £22m signing of Blackburn midfielder Adam Wharton. The England U20 completed a medical on Wednesday and is set to sign a five-and-a-half-year deal.

Palace are also understood to be lining up a move for Bournemouth goalkeeper Ionut Radu if they lose Sam Johnstone today.

QPR, Coventry and Belgian club Molenbeek are trying to sign Palace youngster Malcolm Ebiowei on loan until the end of the season.

Everton

Everton are understood to still be open to bringing in a central midfielder today. However, given their severe financial problems, they cannot even pay a loan fee for a player.

Toffees manager Sean Dyche revealed on Thursday it is "improbable" that a new player could arrive on Deadline Day.

Their main intention this month has been keeping the squad together and they look to have been successful.

Fulham

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fulham boss Marco Silva refused to comment on speculation linking them with a move for Chelsea's Armando Broja after he confirmed Raul Jimenez could be out for several weeks

Fulham approached Chelsea on Wednesday over a deal for Armando Broja but there remains a gap in the club's valuation of the player.

Sky in Germany have also claimed the Cottagers have made an offer for Stuttgart winger Silas. That bid is an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy for £12.8m.

Fulham have interest from Augsburg and Real Betis in Carlos Vinicius, who seems most likely to leave on Deadline Day.

There has been interest throughout the window from a number of clubs in Rodrigo Muniz. It is thought Muniz wants to stay at Fulham and fight for his place in the first team.

Meanwhile, Marco Silva revealed on Thursday that Tyrese Francois could complete a move to Denmark on Deadline Day.

Liverpool

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Soccer Saturday panel discuss whether Jurgen Klopp's next managerial job could be at international level following the news he is to leave Liverpool at the end of the season

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp shocked the football world last week by announcing he will leave the club at the end of the season.

He will also be followed by sporting director Jorg Schmadtke and his technical staff, meaning the Liverpool owners have a whole new setup to decide and implement ahead of the summer.

Existing recruitment staff including chief scout Barry Hunter continue to assess potential targets for the summer.

Luton

Luton are still assessing the market for any additions they can make to improve their chances of staying in the Premier League.

They made an enquiry for Blackburn winger Tyhrys Dolan earlier this week but it did not progress.

Manchester City

Manchester City's business looks complete. They are not expected to sign a replacement for Kalvin Phillips after he joined West Ham.

City confirmed the signing of Claudio Echeverri from River Plate but he remains on loan there until 2025.

Manchester United

Facundo Pellistri last night joined Granada on a straight loan until the end of the season. Granada are covering his wages in full and United have received a loan fee.

Hannibal Mejbri, Alvaro Fernandez, Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek and Sergio Reguilon have also all left the club. Isak Hansen-Aaroen will have a medical with Werder Bremen today ahead of a permanent transfer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag insists Marcus Rashford has taken responsibility for his off-field behaviour and the case surrounding him is closed

Newcastle

Newcastle look hamstrung because of profitability and sustainability rules and are unlikely to do any business today.

They needed to sell Miguel Almiron preferably to Saudi Arabia before that country's deadline on Tuesday but he was not keen to go.

They did not want to part with Kieran Trippier, who had interest from Bayern Munich, nor Callum Wilson, who was on the list at several clubs.

It means Newcastle do not look like getting that much sought-after central midfield cover for Sandro Tonali and, now, the injured Joelinton.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As Callum Wilson is linked with a move away from Newcastle, we look at his Premier League season so far

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest look set to be the busiest club on Deadline Day with several possible incomings and outgoings.

After confirming the arrival of Giovanni Reyna from Borussia Dortmund last night, Forest announced the loan signing of young Sporting striker Rodrigo Ribeiro this morning with an option to buy him in the summer.

Forest also want to sign a goalkeeper and have agreed a fee with Strasbourg for Belgium international Matz Sels, who is on a flight heading to England to undergo a medical.

Out of the door will be Orel Mangala in a loan deal to Lyon. He is having a medical there later today and the French club will have the option to buy the midfielder at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Forest's 28-year-old goalkeeper Ethan Horvath is having a medical at Cardiff, ahead of a loan move for the rest of the season.

Forest are continuing negotiations with Trabsonspor and Galatasaraay over a possible move for Serge Aurier, though the Turkish transfer window does not close until February 9.

Forest also remain hopeful they can seal a move for Joe Worrall, and are exploring options for him with more than one club. If Sheffield United do not complete an agreement with Everton's Mason Holgate, Forest believe there is still scope that Worrall could move on loan to Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United are close to signing Everton's Mason Holgate on loan. The centre-back, currently on loan at Southampton, is having a medical.

There was interest in Harry Souttar at Leicester, but his presence at the Asia Cup with Australia means there are some practical challenges in a potential deal.

Nottingham Forest's Joe Worrall and Everton's Ben Godfrey have also been on Chris Wilder's radar this month.

Tottenham

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player With Tottenham reportedly interested in signing Dominic Solanke, we take a look at some of his best goals for Bournemouth in the Premier League

Tottenham remain interested in signing teenage Swedish sensation Lucas Bergvall.

They face competition from Barcelona but, despite visiting the city this week, he has yet to decide which club he wants to sign for.

It has also been reported Spurs could make an attempt to sign Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, but Ange Postecoglou says any business on Deadline Day is "unlikely".

Spurs have also received a straight loan offer from Sevilla for striker Alejo Veliz, and there is uncertainty about whether Bryan Gil will also go on loan. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has confirmed he is staying until the end of the season.

Image: Tottenham signed Radu Dragusin from Genoa for £26.7m

West Ham

West Ham are looking to make some changes in the forward positions.

Said Benrahma is on his way to France for a medical with Lyon. A few details of the deal are to be finalised but there is growing optimism a deal can be struck before the French window closes at 10pm.

West Ham and Real Betis are more hopeful a deal can be struck for midfielder Pablo Fornals before tonight's transfer deadline.

Real Betis are understood to be closer to West Ham's valuation as negotiations advance. The Spanish window closes at 11pm.

The Hammers have been trying to bring in another winger of their own with interest in Ibrahim Osman and Jota.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at Kalvin Phillips' footballing journey, following his latest move to West Ham

Wolves

Wolves remain interested in signing Chelsea striker Armando Broja. However, Chelsea's conditions for a deal - even on loan - make it look unlikely they can sign him at this point.

Their potential deal for Corinthians forward Yuri Alberto - a talented young Brazilian - has not progressed.

Last night, they announced the signing of Mario Lemina's younger brother Noha from Paris Saint-Germain.

Follow the winter transfer window

The winter transfer window closes at 11pm in England and 11.30pm in Scotland on Thursday February 1.

To ensure harmonisation with the major leagues in Europe, the closing dates were set following discussions with the EFL, DFL, Serie A, LaLiga, and LFP, who will all close their summer and winter windows on 1 September and 1 February respectively.

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, while you can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News, including daily transfer shows, and listen to our Transfer Talk podcast.