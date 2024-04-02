Roberto De Zerbi: Brighton manager and Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann top candidates for Bayern Munich job

Roberto De Zerbi and Julian Nagelsmann are the leading candidates for the Bayern Munich manager’s job, according to Sky Germany.

Xabi Alonso told Bayern Munich, who were interested in the 42-year-old along with Liverpool, that he would be remaining at Bayer Leverkusen, who he has guided to the verge of winning this season's Bundesliga.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl has a high opinion of Brighton manager De Zerbi and Sky Germany understands he has an exit clause of €10m-€15m [£8.5m-£12.8m].

De Zerbi, also linked with Liverpool, cast doubt over his Brighton future last week by refusing to commit to the Seagulls for next season and revealed he wants to have talks with club owner Tony Bloom about his next steps.

Asked if he could reassure Brighton fans that he will be at the club next season, De Zerbi replied: "I have a different way to decide my future.

"I want to speak with my club, I have a contract but the problem is not the contract - the problem is to find the same plan, the same target, the same vision for the future.

"For me, I have not decided yet what is my future, because I have the contract, but anyway I want to speak with Tony [Bloom], my club, to understand their plan, to understand his plan, the Tony plan. Then we take the decision together, without problems.

"The future I want to keep my ambition, my motivation, I live for football 24 hours a day, I want to know what is the plan, what is the project, what is the future because if I don't feel comfortable, I don't feel the right motivation, I can't stay any longer."

De Zerbi was also asked if he would sign a new contract at Brighton and he replied: "At the moment, no.

"We didn't find the agreement. The contract is a part of the future. It's important for me, it's important for everyone but it's a small part, the big part is the plan. We have to speak with the club."

Meanwhile, the top management at Bayern are not yet in agreement about a return for Naglesmann, who was sacked by the club in 2023 after less than two years in charge.

The German FA want to extend his contract as national team manager and thrash out a deal in the coming days.

His current contract ends after Euro 2024 and they want to know his direction in April.

Bayern would also consider bringing Nagelsmann's Germany assistant Sandro Wagner with him.

'De Zerbi ticks a lot of Liverpool's boxes'

Sky Sports News senior reporter Melissa Reddy:

Roberto De Zerbi has tactical acumen and ability to outperform his budget - Brighton have the second-lowest wage bill in the league but post possession-domination data that resembles the all-conquering Manchester City.

While Brighton largely are a contrast to Liverpool's directness, Alexis Mac Allister, Adam Lallana and James Milner will provide testimony that De Zerbi can fuse the Merseysiders' dynamism with more control.

There will be question marks over defensive numbers and how his temperament would stack up in a more pressured, demanding environment, but De Zerbi ticks a lot of the main boxes.

He outperforms resources, has a magnetic personality, plays the kind of football that draws applause from other managers and improves players.

