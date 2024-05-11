When can Man City win Premier League title? 'Destiny in our hands' says Pep Guardiola following Fulham win

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hailed his side's "destiny" being in their own hands as they moved potentially one game from lifting a fourth straight Premier League trophy.

City racked up a 21st consecutive unbeaten game to move top of the Premier League by thrashing Fulham 4-0 on Saturday, knowing if they win both of their remaining two games they will win the title no matter what closest rivals Arsenal do.

The reigning champions' latest victory lifted them two points above the Gunners ahead of their trip to Manchester United on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Should Arsenal fail to win that game, a win for City at Tottenham on Tuesday, also on Sky Sports, would secure the league title with a game to play.

Manchester United

Arsenal Sunday 12th May 3:30pm Kick off 4:30pm

Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City Tuesday 14th May 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

There is a scenario whereby goal difference could still play a part in deciding the destination of the Premier League trophy, and City's sizeable victory cut their deficit to two behind the Gunners on that front.

Guardiola felt that was unlikely to be relevant in deciding who ends up top of the table and instead pointed to Arsenal's one slip in the title race - a shock home defeat to Aston Villa last month - as giving City the impetus they wanted to make history by putting their chances in their own hands.

Two Man City wins would give Pep Guardiola the trophy. If Arsenal win both their remaining games, four points for City would mean goal difference decided the title, while Arsenal could sneak it if City lose one or draw both of their remaining two. If Arsenal don't win at Man Utd: Man City will secure the title if they win at Tottenham on Tuesday. Even defeat there would be enough if they match Arsenal's result (vs Everton) when they host West Ham next Sunday.

"Goal difference won't be involved I think," he said. "I think for it to be be involved, you have to draw, that means they will win. That means the difference will be three or four higher [from us] so I don't think it will be the defining thing this season. Of course, we have scored three, four or five in this period - we've scored five or more a lot, but it's not about that.

"It's about since they lost against Aston Villa, the destiny is in our hands. We handle it, it's what we want, and since that moment against Aston Villa the destiny has been in our hands, it's what we want.

Image: Josko Gvardiol scored a double at Craven Cottage - but was not immune from criticism from Pep Guardiola

"For that, you have to win the games we won in the past, especially the tough ones - Nottingham Forest, with less recovery. It's always tough at Fulham, and now we have to go to Spurs where I never won [in the Premier League]. It will be difficult, but we are ready for it."

Defender turned goalscorer Josko Gvardiol was the architect of City's latest win. A goal in each half took him to five from his last eight in all competitions, having previously failed to score in any of his first 29 games since his summer move from RB Leipzig.

Guardiola jokingly referred to the Croatian as a winger but was critical of his defensive showing when asked about his performance, despite Fulham racking up just one shot all game at Craven Cottage.

He said: "In the second half, he didn't play good. He lost a lot of balls, and as a defender the main, important thing is to be safe. Play it simple, that's the most difficult thing to do in football. After that, to score goals is more than welcome - but that's not his job.

"His job is to be a defender, be safe, but in the second half he played a lot of balls which were not good."

