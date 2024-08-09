 Skip to content
Marc Guehi: Newcastle United have second bid rejected for Crystal Palace defender

Newcastle want to sign Crystal Palace central defender Marc Guehi; the England international, 24, is contracted to the Eagles until the summer of 2026; Eddie Howe has made centre-back a priority target this summer

By Lyall Thomas, Mark McAdam, Keith Downie and Michael Bridge

Friday 9 August 2024 11:45, UK

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi
Image: Marc Guehi is contracted to Crystal Palace until 2026

Newcastle have had a second bid rejected by Crystal Palace over a potential deal for England defender Marc Guehi, believed to be in the region of £50m.

Negotiations are continuing between the clubs with Newcastle considering another offer.

The key factor in talks is Guehi's remaining contract length. He is 18 months away from discussing pre-contracts with teams abroad and two years away from leaving on a free.

Crystal Palace value Guehi at £65m.

Eddie Howe has made centre-back a priority target this summer and Guehi fits the profile of what he is looking for - right-sided, but someone who can also play on the left.

After a solid season for Crystal Palace and a good opening to the Euros with England, we take a look at centre-back Marc Guehi's best bits from the 2023-24 campaign. The defender has also been linked with a move to Manchester United and Liverpool.
England's Marc Guehi controls the ball during a Group C match against Slovenia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Image: Marc Guehi was one of England's standout performers at Euro 2024

The England international's potential transfer fee would be considerable given his growing stature in the game and the fact he has two years left to run on his contract.

Sky Sports News' James Cole visits Marc Guehi's primary school to see where it all began for the England centre-back.

Newcastle still have to be conscious of PSR, meaning if Palace's demands become too high they may have to rethink their pursuit of Guehi.

Eddie Howe reveals Newcastle were forced to sell players to comply with the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules, which he believes promote the sale of home-grown players.

Sources with expertise in the transfer market have pointed towards Everton's demands of upwards of £60m for his England team-mate Jarrad Branthwaite as the kind of price range for Guehi.

Marc Guehi
Image: Marc Guehi could still stay and sign a new deal at Palace

Branthwaite - also one of United's targets - did not make the final Euros squad, while Guehi played all but one of England's seven tournament matches in Germany.

If Guehi is to end up staying at Crystal Palace this coming season, it has not been ruled out that he could also sign a new contract at Selhurst Park.

