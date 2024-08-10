Aaron Wan-Bissaka: West Ham agree £15m deal to sign defender from Man Utd

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka looks set to sign for West Ham and is poised to travel to London for a medical on Sunday; Manchester United now expected to proceed in a deal to sign Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui
Saturday 10 August 2024 21:17, UK
West Ham have reached a full agreement with Manchester United over the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Wan-Bissaka, who has entered the final year of his contract at United, will travel to London on Sunday morning with a view to starting his medical in the afternoon.
Manchester United are expected to receive a fee in the region of £15m for the former Crystal Palace right-back.
Wan-Bissaka has made 190 appearances for Manchester United across five seasons, winning the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, since moving to Old Trafford in 2019.
West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui was in charge at Wolves when they tried to sign Wan-Bissaka last summer.
Manchester United are now expected to proceed with a deal for Bayern Munich's Noussair Mazraoui.
West Ham had agreed a £16.5m deal themselves for Mazraoui last month, but the move broke down.
Manchester United already have the outline of a deal agreed in principle for Mazraoui.
Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich.
The move will be worth €50m (£42.9m), with an initial €45m (£38.6m) plus €5m (£4.3m) in add-ons.
The transfer is subject to De Ligt passing a medical, with personal terms not expected to be a problem.
The defender would need to be registered by midday on Thursday to be available for Manchester United's opening Premier League match against Fulham on Friday.
The 24-year-old has spent two seasons at Bayern Munich since signing from Juventus, playing 73 times and scoring five goals.
De Ligt also played under Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag at Ajax, where they won the Eredivisie in 2019.
The 2024 summer transfer window officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time in the Premier League and 11.30pm in Scotland.
The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.