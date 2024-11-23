Arsenal show their mettle, what's wrong with Aston Villa? Premier League hits and misses

The Sky Sports football writers analyse Saturday's Premier League action as Arsenal show they are up for a title fight and Tottenham revel in Man City's misery.

Where has this Tottenham been? Spurs love a Man City scalp, but this was something altogether different as they romped to a 4-0 win.

Under Pep Guardiola, Man City have conceded more goals and lost more Premier League games against Spurs than any other opponent, and none as humiliating as their most recent.

James Maddison was a revelation. Dejan Kulusevski sublime. Ben Davies, a stand-in for the injured Cristian Romero, did not put a foot wrong.

Pedro Porro, once on Man City's books, was excellent too, and has now scored more Premier League goals than any other defender since his debut in February 2023 (8).

All round, Spurs were scintillating - the first time this season they have really behaved like a team that belongs in the top six.

Much will be written about City's demise but credit must be given to Ange Postecoglou for masterminding such a rout. No one saw it coming, least of all Pep.

"A spectacular day, spectacular result," said Gary Neville. Jamie Redknapp called them the league's "great entertainers".

Tottenham may have finally arrived this season - better late than never.

Laura Hunter

With the gap at nine points, some accused Arsenal of being too far away from the top even at this early stage. Their 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest was the type of result which stated they won't go anywhere.

Arsenal looked like their old selves again. This was much more like the team we saw last season who dominated games and gave very little away at the other end.

As the Gunners looked far more potent from open play than before the international break, their own goal was barely threatened. David Raya did not face a shot on target, while all Forest's shots came from set-pieces.

Arsenal may have benefited from a bit of time off during the break but the return of Martin Odegaard cannot be ignored as a factor for this improvement. "When he's on the team, you can sense something that is different," said Mikel Arteta after the game. "You can't put your finger on it, you can sense it."

The combination with Bukayo Saka down the right opened up a Forest team looking to frustrate with a low block. It took 15 minutes to carve open that game plan. Goals early in each half got Arsenal the 'game state' they wanted.

Arteta's Arsenal had a blip in December and then had a break, recovered and went on a run to come within two points of the title. With a favourable fixture list until the new year, Arsenal look in a good place where they cannot be ruled out.

Sam Blitz

It is hard to be too critical of Unai Emery when it comes to analysing his tenure at Aston Villa but one thing is becoming a worry - it is too easy to create high-quality chances against them. It is now just one clean sheet in their last 17 games after Crystal Palace managed to score twice in their 2-2 draw at Villa Park. They have now conceded 31 goals in that period to a per game average of 1.82. Only Wolves and West Ham have conceded more goals in that time.

For a team that has European aspirations, that is way below the standard required. Until Emery finds a fix, Villa will continue to struggle to match last season's highs.

Lewis Jones

A late penalty, blocking their own players' shots off the line and several other missed chances - but Chelsea still cruised to a 2-1 victory over Leicester.

It is a testament to the impact Enzo Maresca has had on the squad in the short time he has been at the club since parting ways with Leicester after last season.

Something is building at Stamford Bridge and their ability to ease past opponents - in games they should win like this - has given them a degree of control in the race for the top four and maybe even an outside chance of the title itself.

With Cole Palmer's quality, which was not even needed here, as well as the strength in depth they have around him, Chelsea can compete with the very best this season.

One point off City and five off Liverpool at the time of this win. Given the current struggles Pep Guardiola's side have been experiencing and the drop-off the Reds suffered last season - is it too unrealistic for the Blues to have one eye on the title race now?

Patrick Rowe

Ahead of Saturday's game Sean Dyche called for Everton to get the basics right against Brentford. He cannot believe his request was answered after another toothless display for their third goalless showing in a row in the stalemate.

The Toffees plundered 27 shots against the Bees, but just five on target across 90 minutes, and only one which gave Mark Flekken any real concern.

Things are slowly improving at the back, though they could easily have found themselves 1-0 down when it was still 11 vs 11, but they just cannot find a way to increase their productivity in front of goal.

Everton have three of the 30 worst expected goals per shot records from individual games this season, out of a field of more than 230.

What more can Dyche do? Do Everton have the personnel to create more? Dominic Calvert-Lewin at present appears nowhere near the player he once was. Dwight McNeil is productive but not a regular goalscorer.

His best hope may be Iliman Ndiaye, who was their brightest spark in the opposition box. But that is a lot to ask of a player who is not an out-and-out forward, and who has scored five top-flight goals in his entire career.

Ron Walker

Leicester's moments of quality against Chelsea were fleeting - but, when they did arrive, they ultimately did not have enough talent in the final third to make them count.

First-half chances fell to Wilfred Ndidi and Kasey McAteer, who both pulled their efforts wide to the frustration of manager Steve Cooper on the touchline.

"What I felt needed improving in the first half was when we got the ball. We created two good chances after a tough 30 minutes," he said after the game.

"We give away the goal and it's a game we have to try get back into. Half-time was about doing better with the ball and believing in ourselves.

"In the second half, we could have done more in the final third, but we did create the first penalty decision and the second. It's about capitalising on your moments."

A series of counter-attacks after the restart resulted in disappointing final passes or the offside flag halting the Foxes in their tracks. It just was not enough - and the home crowd let that be known.

The late penalty from Jordan Ayew papered over some of the cracks from this Leicester display. Leicester need more going forward if they are to avoid the drop this season.

Patrick Rowe

Wolves manager Gary O'Neil was gushing in his post-match praise for Matheus Cunha after the forward's double helped the visitors to a resounding 4-1 win at high-flying Fulham, saying: "He's an incredible talent and there's no limit to where he can get to ability wise."

If people doubt that statement, then they should watch Cunha's imperious display at the Cottage that almost single-handedly dragged the visitors back into the contest after falling behind early on, including two goal-of-the-season contenders and an assist for their crucial go-ahead goal.

"Bernardo Silva and Martin Odegaard are top without the ball - Matheus' numbers are as good as anybody," O'Neil added of Cunha, with only Erling Haaland (17) having scored more Premier League away goals since the start of last season than the Brazilian (14).

And if O'Neil can keep the 25-year-old performing like this for the rest of the campaign, then surely Wolves will only be heading in one direction.

Richard Morgan

A sign of a shrewd operator when it comes to management is one who can find solutions to problems. Oliver Glasner was without Eberechi Eze, Eddie Nketiah, Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada at against Aston Villa - all four would have started in an ideal world.

Glasner did not make excuses, he found a way.

His way was to play very directly to Ismaila Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta to expose Villa's high-line and his front two delivered his plan to perfection. They were both borderline unplayable. Mateta with his hold-up play and Sarr with his direct and excellently-timed running. That was on show for the first goal where Mateta played through his strike partner to open his account for the Premier League season. Villa simply could not handle them.

Lewis Jones

Fabian Hurzeler says Joao Pedro is the "difference" for Brighton. The striker can be the difference in reaching the Champions League.

"Every team has a player that makes the difference," said the young Brighton boss after Pedro scored and assisted in their 2-1 victory at Bournemouth.

"I judge him how he works for the team and you also have to see how hard he worked to come back. He made the difference for us - he proved that in the last game and he proved that today."

Pedro has four goals in only six Premier League appearances this season. He has started just four games due to injury yet has little issue in contributing. The 23-year-old netted 20 times in 40 appearances last season and will go close to that total again.

Brighton are without European football this term which can inspire a push for the top four. Pedro will be at the heart of it.

David Richardson