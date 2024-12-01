Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford transformed under new boss Ruben Amorim - Premier League hits and misses

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton

The early signs of Manchester United's transformation under Ruben Amorim are most apparent in Marcus Rashford. The 27-year-old had not scored in seven Premier League appearances before the arrival of the new head coach. He now has three in two.

His low shot for his opener in the 4-0 win over Everton was bound for the bottom corner before it cannoned in off Jarrad Branthwaite. For his second, he accelerated onto Amad Diallo's pass and fired a clinical finish through the legs of the advancing Jordan Pickford.

He looked like a player whose confidence has been restored and he sounded like one too. "It's still early but I feel energised and ready for the next game," he told Sky Sports afterwards. Amorim, Rashford added, has brought a "great attitude" which has rubbed off on the players.

He was not the only attacker who enjoyed himself at Old Trafford. Joshua Zirkzee vindicated his selection with a two-goal display of his own which also featured some eye-catching link play in midfield areas. Amad and Bruno Fernandes provided two assists each.

But Rashford's return to form feels like the biggest positive for the new man in charge. On this kind of form, he can hurt any opponent. Amorim will hope for more of the same against Arsenal.

Nick Wright

"Too many mistakes again today," said Everton boss Sean Dyche after the resounding 4-0 loss to United.

The Toffees started the fixture well but capitulated after Rashford's opening goal deflected off Branthwaite.

Back-to-back clean sheets in their two fixtures prior to this outing quickly felt like a distant memory.

When it goes wrong for Everton, it goes incredibly wrong. Three goals in the space of 12 minutes put this game out of reach and they looked reminiscent of the side that shipped four to Tottenham and three to Brighton.

"One leads to another and before you know it you are 2-0 down," Dyche continued.

"It goes to show, if you don't stay tuned in, it doesn't work for you. It's very difficult when there are such glaring individual mistakes."

Everton thought they had addressed their problems in defence but have now seemingly taken one step forward and two steps back with this defeat.

The loss also makes it four games without scoring at the other end, which will only heighten the discontent among the fanbase.

Patrick Rowe

Chelsea continue to impress under head coach Enzo Maresca.

Aston Villa were beaten 3-0 at Stamford Bridge as the positive vibes continue to build at Chelsea, who are very quietly going about their business.

The Blues are now unbeaten in five games in all competitions and unbeaten in five games in the Premier League. They are up to third in the league, level on points and goal difference with Arsenal, who many are tipping for the Premier League title.

There will be no talk of a title challenge from Maresca, who has constantly played down his side's chances, but there is no getting away from the facts. The Blues are one of the form teams in the division and are firmly in the mix with Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City.

This Chelsea team, who kept a first clean sheet of the season at Stamford Bridge, has momentum. They are a side firmly on the up and have strengthened their top-four ambitions with victory over Villa. That is what Chelsea fans, who are starting to connect with their team again, would have asked for at the start of the season and the manager and the players are delivering.

Oliver Yew

Aston Villa's problems have only deepened following the defeat to Chelsea.

Not only are they eight games without a win in all competitions, which has seen them slip into the bottom half of the Premier League, but they could have a major injury issue to deal with after goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez went off at half-time.

It is just another headache for Villa boss Unai Emery to deal with.

In his post-match press conference the Spaniard said he believes his side "are not a surprise like last year" and their top-six rivals Chelsea and Tottenham, whom they beat away last season, "don't have doubts like last year".

Aston Villa are on the joint-longest streak without a victory in the top flight - five games, which is level with Everton and Leicester.

But Emery is "keeping calm" that he can turn things around quickly and will be eyeing their next two games, which are both at home, to end their torrid form.

The 53-year-old said: "Now the opportunity is Brentford at home on Wednesday and I am confident we can recover again our good form."

After that, it is relegation-threatened Southampton at Villa Park. If the winless run continues by that point, then Emery will no longer be calm.

Declan Olley

The boos rang round at full-time and it felt like back to square one for Tottenham after the 1-1 draw with Fulham. Ange Postecoglou does not want his team compared to last week's win over Manchester City - but when are Spurs going to build on a performance like that, show consistency and go on a run to take them forwards?

Their inconsistency is best shown after games in Europe. Since beating Manchester United - albeit a poor team in one of Erik ten Hag's lowest ebbs - after the first Europa League game of the season, Spurs have failed to win each of their four matches following a continental game since.

Three defeats to Brighton, Crystal Palace and Ipswich, now a stalemate against Fulham - and they deserved to lose this one.

The reason for this poor form? Concerns over squad quality and size can be argued against given Tottenham's injury list - added to by Dominic Solanke's unfortunate withdrawal with illness - but how Postecoglou has used his squad recently can be questioned.

Dejan Kulusevski played 90 minutes in Thursday's draw with Roma in a Europa League Spurs are likely to qualify for the next round for - but could not start this game due to too many minutes.

Heung-Min Son, Brennan Johnson and four out of the back five also started the game - most of them looked off as Fulham took control in north London.

Can Spurs use their squad better? It is becoming apparent that Postecoglou's vibrant style of play does not match the equipment he has available. The January transfer window opens in one month's time, if injuries continue then Tottenham need bodies.

Sam Blitz

Fulham have now won on just one of their 15 trips to Tottenham in the Premier League - this could so easily have been a rare victory for Marco Silva's side in north London. Up until the 85th minute they were the side carving out the better opportunities.

Stand-in Spurs 'keeper Fraser Forster was sharp and the bar was rattled. Sub Tom Cairney deservedly got them level but when he was rightly shown a red card the prospects of three points faded.

Silva will point to a series of other fixtures this season where Fulham will feel like they could have got more than they did and with the table so tight there would have been the possibility to be in a much higher position than 10th. But the key will now be to build on the positives of their performances in the opening months of this season if they are to challenge for a European spot.

Peter Smith