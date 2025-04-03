Premier League fixtures: Liverpool vs Arsenal, Nottingham Forest vs Brentford, Bournemouth vs Aston Villa live on Sky Sports
Sky Sports to show 25 Premier League matches in April and May, including Merseyside derby and Manchester derby; Sky Sports is your ultimate destination for domestic football, with live coverage of the Premier League, EFL, WSL, Carabao Cup, Scottish Premiership and SWPL
Thursday 3 April 2025 12:57, UK
Liverpool's charge for the Premier League title continues live on Sky Sports, with their home fixture against Arsenal among the games selected for live coverage as the league hurtles towards an exciting conclusion in May.
The match is one of four new games added to Sky Sports' schedule, and has been moved to Sunday May 11 with a 4.30pm kick-off.
It could potentially include a guard of honour from the Gunners, who are 12 points behind the Reds in the Premier League, if Liverpool clinch the title before their meeting.
The race for European football is also intensifying. Nottingham Forest's chase for the Champions League continues, with two home games to be shown live on Sky Sports.
Their match against Brentford - moved due to Forest's participation in the FA Cup semi-finals - will now be played on Thursday May 1 at 7.30pm. The game against Leicester has also be moved to Sunday May 11, with kick-off at 2.15pm.
Aston Villa's trip to Bournemouth - both hoping for European adventures next season - will also be added to the Sky Sports schedule, kicking off at 5.30pm on Saturday May 10.
The dates for two further fixtures, already selected for Sky Sports coverage, have now been confirmed after club involvement in the FA Cup semi-finals.
Man City's home game against Aston Villa will now be played on Tuesday April 22, with Arsenal's match against Crystal Palace on Wednesday April 23. Both games will kick-off at 8pm.
Upcoming Premier League matches live on Sky Sports
Thursday April 3
Chelsea vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Saturday April 5
Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday April 6
Fulham vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Man Utd vs Man City - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday April 7
Leicester vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Saturday April 12
Arsenal vs Brentford - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm*
Sunday April 13
Liverpool vs West Ham - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Newcastle vs Man Utd - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday April 14
Bournemouth vs Fulham - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Wednesday April 16
Newcastle vs Crystal Palace - Premier League, kick-off 7.30pm
Saturday April 19
Aston Villa vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday April 20
Ipswich vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off, 2pm
Leicester vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday April 21
Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Tuesday April 22
Man City vs Aston Villa - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Wednesday April 23
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday April 27
Bournemouth vs Man Utd - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Liverpool vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Thursday May 1
Nottingham Forest vs Brentford - Premier League, kick-off 7.30pm
Friday May 2
Man City vs Wolves - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Saturday May 3
Arsenal vs Bournemouth - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday May 4
Brighton vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Chelsea vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday May 5
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Saturday May 10
Bournemouth vs Aston Villa - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday May 11
Nottingham Forest vs Leicester - Premier League, kick-off 2.15pm
Liverpool vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
* Subject to possible movement to Sunday April 13, kick-off 2pm, dependent on Premier League clubs' Champions League progress