Premier League fixtures: Liverpool vs Arsenal, Nottingham Forest vs Brentford, Bournemouth vs Aston Villa live on Sky Sports

Liverpool's charge for the Premier League title continues live on Sky Sports, with their home fixture against Arsenal among the games selected for live coverage as the league hurtles towards an exciting conclusion in May.

The match is one of four new games added to Sky Sports' schedule, and has been moved to Sunday May 11 with a 4.30pm kick-off.

It could potentially include a guard of honour from the Gunners, who are 12 points behind the Reds in the Premier League, if Liverpool clinch the title before their meeting.

The race for European football is also intensifying. Nottingham Forest's chase for the Champions League continues, with two home games to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Their match against Brentford - moved due to Forest's participation in the FA Cup semi-finals - will now be played on Thursday May 1 at 7.30pm. The game against Leicester has also be moved to Sunday May 11, with kick-off at 2.15pm.

Aston Villa's trip to Bournemouth - both hoping for European adventures next season - will also be added to the Sky Sports schedule, kicking off at 5.30pm on Saturday May 10.

The dates for two further fixtures, already selected for Sky Sports coverage, have now been confirmed after club involvement in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Man City's home game against Aston Villa will now be played on Tuesday April 22, with Arsenal's match against Crystal Palace on Wednesday April 23. Both games will kick-off at 8pm.

Thursday April 3

Chelsea vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Saturday April 5

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday April 6

Fulham vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Man Utd vs Man City - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday April 7

Leicester vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Saturday April 12

Arsenal vs Brentford - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm*

Sunday April 13

Liverpool vs West Ham - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Newcastle vs Man Utd - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday April 14

Bournemouth vs Fulham - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday April 16

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace - Premier League, kick-off 7.30pm

Saturday April 19

Aston Villa vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday April 20

Ipswich vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off, 2pm

Leicester vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday April 21

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Tuesday April 22

Man City vs Aston Villa - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday April 23

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday April 27

Bournemouth vs Man Utd - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Liverpool vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Thursday May 1

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford - Premier League, kick-off 7.30pm

Friday May 2

Man City vs Wolves - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Saturday May 3

Arsenal vs Bournemouth - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday May 4

Brighton vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Chelsea vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday May 5

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Saturday May 10

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday May 11

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester - Premier League, kick-off 2.15pm

Liverpool vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

* Subject to possible movement to Sunday April 13, kick-off 2pm, dependent on Premier League clubs' Champions League progress

