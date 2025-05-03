Arsenal's problems are more than just set-pieces - Premier League hits and misses

Arsenal's latest collapse against Bournemouth now means 21 points being dropped from winning positions this term. Only four teams have managed more - two of them are playing in the Championship next season and another is often billed with the term 'Spursy'.

Nine of those points have come since the beginning of April, including in each of their last three home games. And in those three Emirates encounters, all of the points have been dropped via set-piece goals.

Yoane Wissa, Eberechi Eze, Dean Huijsen and Evanilson all found the net via set-pieces and a major concern for Arsenal is how all four set-piece goals are different.

Wissa scored via the second phase of a corner, Eze scored from a clipped corner to the edge, Huijsen nodded in a long throw, Evanilson was left alone at the back post.

But Arsenal's woes go further than that. For the second Premier League game in a row, David Raya was caught off his line. Jean-Philippe Mateta found the net, Evanilson spurned a similar chance for Bournemouth.

"In many situations we have given the ball away, that is nowhere near the standard," said Mikel Arteta. Arsenal's issues are not just limited to set-pieces. There are build-up, resilience and goalscoring ones too. They are becoming easy to play against at the worst possible time.

Sam Blitz

Not for the first time this season, Youri Tielemans was Aston Villa's driving force behind the crucial win over Fulham that keeps alive their chances of finishing the season in one of those coveted top-five Premier League berths that would mean back-to-back Champions League qualifications for Unai Emery's team.

In a game of fine margins, it was the Belgian midfielder who settled the contest early on with a powerful near-post header, meaning he now has an impressive 10 Premier League goal involvements this season, including three goals and seven assists.

One more between now and the end of the campaign would make it Tielemans's best ever in the top flight and when combined with the 27-year-old's metronomic passing and ability to control games from his station in the centre of midfield, you can see why he is now one of Villa's most important players and integral to them playing in Europe's premier club competition next season.

Rich Morgan

Picking up points away from home is hard in the Premier League. But Bournemouth make it look easy. The win at Arsenal means Andoni Iraola's fearless side who don't change their key principles for anybody, home or away, have only lost one of their last 12 Premier League away days - only Arsenal (2) and Liverpool (1) have lost fewer away games this season.

It shows a remarkable belief and confidence from Iraola and his players in the Bournemouth style of playing intense and aggressive football - no matter the opponents. It's this type of brave approach that stands Iraola out from the crowd in terms of management and one that could just be leading Bournemouth into Europe after all.

If Manchester City win the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace and the Cherries hold their position in eighth, it will be the Conference League for them next season. That adventure will hold no fear. That is the Bournemouth way.

Lewis Jones

Although Wolves hit the post twice against Manchester City, this was a fifth clean sheet in seven games for Pep Guardiola's side. Kevin De Bruyne took the headlines following City's 1-0 win but his coach will just be satisfied to have found something that works.

Guardiola freely admits he did not expect that to be Nico O'Reilly and Matheus Nunes as his full-backs but the change has been a success. It is five wins and a draw from City's six games in all competitions since O'Reilly's full debut in the Premier League.

The decision to push the full-backs high and get his width from them - restricting the opportunities for the plethora of wingers Guardiola has accumulated - is a reversal of the tactic that won this team to the Champions League but it has fixed some issues.

Notably, it has allowed City to pack the midfield with their quartet of ageing pass-masters and that suits them. Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Mateo Kovacic have all picked up now they have players close by, the distances smaller.

By his own admission, given his own high standards as a tactician, Guardiola should probably have figured it out sooner. "Now I reflect why Nico O'Reilly didn't play in November, December, January, February," he said recently. "I should have done it!"

Better late than never. Guardiola worked it out and has happened in time to secure Champions League football next season. He shrugged off the suggestion that catching Arsenal could be a target. Top five and an FA Cup win would do nicely for City now.

Adam Bate

Jamie Vardy's farewell tour can serve to further write himself into Leicester history but also prove he can still deliver in the Premier League.

The 38-year-old has scored 199 goals in 499 appearances for Leicester and has three games to achieve a double century - and also double figures in the league this season.

Image: LEICESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 3: Jamie Vardy of Leicester City celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Southampton at King Power Stadium on May 3, 2025 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Plum

Vardy wants to stay in the top-flight and a goal-scoring end to his season will only boost interest from potential suitors.

His strike against Southampton was ruthless, a reminder of what he can do, although only his first in 12 games as Leicester's miserable campaign draws to a close.

As Vardy approaches his final moments in a Leicester shirt, the next three games carry weight far beyond statistics. They offer the chance for a legendary send-off, the perfect symmetry of 200 goals in 500 appearances, and a reminder to any watching Premier League clubs that he still has the hunger and ability to make an impact.

David Richardson

It has little to no implications on the season but it has given Ipswich fans something to cheer about following the misery that inevitably follows when relegation is confirmed.

Kieran McKenna's side played with a fearlessness and determination that had been lacking throughout the season but showed they are capable of competing at this level.

Meanwhile, a 15th draw of the season for Everton dampened the jovial scenes at Goodison Park but with safety now confirmed, full attention can turn to the final home game against Southampton on May 18, where the club will undoubtedly give the iconic stadium the send-off it deserves.

An end-of-season feel to this one but it had stunning goals, heated battles and a late twist in the result. What more can you ask for?

Patrick Rowe