Premier League 2025/26 fixtures, dates, schedule: Manchester derby and Arsenal vs Man City live on Sky Sports in September

The Manchester derby and Man City's trip to Arsenal will be live on Sky Sports in September.

Pep Guardiola's side face two huge tests that month as they bid to reclaim the Premier League crown, and you'll be able to watch their derby with Man Utd at the Etihad on Sunday September 14, and their away game with title rivals Arsenal on Sunday September 21, live on Sky Sports.

The Gunners' own tough away day at Newcastle is also on Sky Sports on Sunday September 28.

After an international break at the start of the month, there are back-to-back London derbies on Sky Sports on Saturday September 13, with West Ham taking on Tottenham and Brentford hosting Chelsea.

Defending champions Liverpool go to newly-promoted Burnley on Sunday September 14 (2pm kick-off), before the Manchester derby follows at 4.30pm, with both games live on Sky Sports.

The following weekend sees Man Utd's next Premier League game against Chelsea at Old Trafford screened live on Sky Sports on Saturday September 20.

Fulham face Brentford (Saturday September 20) while the following day Sunderland take on Aston Villa and Bournemouth host Newcastle before the big showdown between Arsenal and City (Sunday September 21).

Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland and Tottenham vs Wolves (Saturday September 27) plus Aston Villa vs Fulham (Sunday September 28) and Everton vs West Ham (Monday September 29) will also be live on Sky Sports in the month.

September's live Premier League games on Sky Sports

Saturday September 13

West Ham vs Tottenham - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm

Brentford vs Chelsea - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm

Sunday September 14

Burnley vs Liverpool - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm

Man City vs Man Utd - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday September 20

Man Utd vs Chelsea - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm

Fulham vs Brentford - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm

Sunday September 21

Bournemouth vs Newcastle - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm (switched from Sept 20)

Sunderland vs Aston Villa - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm

Arsenal vs Man City - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday September 27

Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm

Tottenham vs Wolves - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm (switched from Sept 28)

Sunday September 28

Aston Villa vs Fulham - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm (switched from Sept 27)

Newcastle vs Arsenal - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday September 29

Everton vs West Ham - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm

What are the key dates for the 2025/26 season?

The 2025/26 Premier League season started on Friday August 15 and concludes on Sunday May 24 2026.

The Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday March 22 and the FA Cup final will take place on Saturday May 16.

The Champions League final will be held on Saturday May 30. The Europa League final will be played on Wednesday May 20 in Istanbul, with the Conference League final a week later on Wednesday May 27 in Germany.

The World Cup will start on Thursday June 11 and end with the final on Sunday July 19.

From this season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage has increased from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games this season will be on Sky Sports.