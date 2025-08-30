Jack Grealish stars for Everton, Chelsea go top but have striker issues - Premier League hits and misses

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves’ match against Everton in the Premier League

Given that three Everton players were among the scorers at Molineux, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall picking up an assist to go along with his fine goal, some might be surprised to see Jack Grealish named player of the match again but he just stands out.

He assisted two of the goals, taking his tally for the season to four - which is already double that of his past two seasons at Manchester City. Playing regularly again, it would be no great shock if he tops the Premier League rankings at the end of the season.

But it was the goal for which he was not directly involved that most obviously showcased his brilliance. Having been denied by Jose Sa moments earlier, his vision sent Dewsbury-Hall in behind to set up Iliman Ndiaye to find the back of the net. Class.

Asked about Grealish's improvement, David Moyes said: "Well, it's nothing to do with me, let me tell you, it's all to do with Jack and his own mentality to be better." He added: "The biggest compliment I can probably give him is he is better than I thought he was."

Adam Bate

Seven points from the opening three games and topping the Premier League table at the close of play on Saturday would bring a smile to the face of most managers.

But Liam Delap's injury will undoubtedly sour the mood at Stamford Bridge in the aftermath of the 2-0 win against Fulham.

Enzo Maresca confirmed the striker would be sidelined for weeks after limping off in the first half with a hamstring problem - and now they must navigate a difficult return to the squad for Nicolas Jackson.

Within moments of the injury news being confirmed, Sky Sports News reported Chelsea would be pulling out of the deal to send Jackson on loan to Bayern Munich in the wake of Delap's setback.

The player was in Germany to complete that move and will now need to come to terms with returning to west London, after his head coach had previously sanctioned his exit.

The start to the season has been strong for the Blues but they were not at their best against Fulham. If they want to keep up this strong form and remain at the top of the table, Jackson's contributions will be key.

Difficult games against Brentford, Manchester United and Brighton are on the horizon in the Premier League. Not to mention the first Champions League game of the season against Bayern Munich on September 17, too.

Jackson will likely be playing at the Allianz Arena in the near future - but he'll be wearing blue not red.

Patrick Rowe

Amid clear challenges for Manchester United, one name stands out as a potential beacon of light: Bryan Mbeumo.

He was consistently brilliant for Brentford and has wasted no time in slotting in perfectly in Ruben Amorim's formation. Others have floundered wearing the United strip after big-money moves but Mbeumo is relishing the responsibility based on his output in his three Premier League appearances.

For a United side searching for the right balance and cutting edge, Mbeumo's attributes are exactly what they need in that he is direct, strong and capable of changing defence into attack with quick movements.

His ability to drift between the full-back and centre-back channel created havoc for Burnley with Bruno Fernandes pinging him great service that was exploited on regular occasions, especially in the first half.

United have been in search of a player who can bring more dynamic attacking options to the table and in Mbeumo they may just have found him.

Lewis Jones

Image: Bryan Mbeumo celebrates with Bruno Fernandes after scoring his side's second goal (AP Photo/Ian Hodgson)

It would have been interesting to hear the thoughts of new signing Nick Woltemade as he watched Newcastle's goalless draw at Elland Road.

But he was not watching the Magpies at their best. Without the creative sparks of Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak - who may still leave the club by 7pm on Monday - and missing the string-pulling of Joelinton, Newcastle fell a bit flat.

The absences were noticeable. There were just eight shots, two on target and no big chances created. As they did in their opening game against Aston Villa, there was a lack of goals that desperately needs to be filled.

"We've historically been a really good attacking team and very good chance creation, but it hasn't quite been there," Eddie Howe told Sky Sports after the game. "We're disappointed with that aspect of our play."

And that could be answered easily after the international break. Woltemade will be in line for a debut, while Gordon and Joelinton's returns will likely not be far behind.

And Isak could still be in those famous white and black stripes, although that situation may take a little more time to resolve. Watch this space.

Charlotte Marsh

Before facing Everton in their opening game of the Premier League season, Leeds boss Daniel Farke said the atmosphere at Elland Road would be a huge part of them being able to beat the drop.

And he's being proved right.

In their two home games, Leeds are unbeaten, winning against Everton and now drawing against Newcastle. Admittedly, neither were at their best, but when you are newly promoted and points mean prizes, Leeds will not mind.

Elland Road has long had a reputation for being a difficult place to play when the fans are in full voice. Whatever fate may have befallen their team, Leeds fans have never stopped making their ground a horrible place for opposing teams.

In fact, all three of the promoted clubs are giving their visitors something to think about. None of them have lost at home yet this season.

If Leeds are to beat the drop - and based on the evidence so far, that is a real possibility - then the home form will be key in that. So far, so good.

Charlotte Marsh

Inevitably, Marco Silva cut a frustrated figure on the touchline for the vast majority of the game at Stamford Bridge. Pacing up and down the touchline, arguing his team's case to officials and constantly shaking his head.

At half-time, he almost resisted the urge to approach Rob Jones on the pitch and pulled himself back down the tunnel. Across the second half, you could even see him stewing in the dugout, laughing to himself in disbelief following the lengthy VAR delay that went against his side.

However, in his post-match press conference, he gathered himself and, before discussing the grievances he had from the game, he chose to focus on the positives.

Fulham were the better side in the first half; they deserved their lead which got snatched away from them and you could tell they were deflated after the restart.

But he was right to focus on the positives. The transfer window has been difficult to navigate, with just one signing so far, but his side have impressed in the early stages of the season, despite not having the points to show for it.

They battled back against Brighton. They did the same against Manchester United and could have won that fixture quite easily. They should have walked away with something from this game.

When it rains, it pours. Luck is against them at the moment, but they have the quality in this side, as well as the potential new recruits that Silva expects to arrive before Deadline Day, that will turn that in their favour soon enough.

Patrick Rowe

Wilson Isidor will understandably steal the headlines for Sunderland with his dramatic late winner. However, while the super-sub will take the spotlight, a glimmer remains on the real star of the show for the Black Cats.

Enzo Le Fee was arguably the most important piece of the puzzle in Regis Le Bris' play-off winners last season, but in order to adjust to Premier League football, an overhaul of the squad has meant the midfielder has played a lesser role to start the season.

Across the win against West Ham and the defeat to Burnley, Le Fee managed a combined 40 minutes of play. Yet, his head coach backed him to start over Simon Adingra and the Frenchman made sure to repay the faith shown in him.

Despite operating off the left-hand side, Le Fee effectively acted as an added midfield player when Sunderland transitioned into their defensive phases. His work rate was hard to top, epitomised in the first half as he sprinted half the length of the pitch to produce an immaculate slide tackle to stop a Brentford break right in its tracks.

His work off the ball was eventually awarded with a goal, showing Kevin Schade how to finish from the penalty spot. But what he produced throughout the contest was a reminder to those with a short-term memory why he quickly became beloved at the Stadium of Light last season.

Callum Bishop

Image: Robin Roefs saved a penalty kick from Kevin Schade

Brentford looked a demoralised outfit after Sunderland's last-minute heroics put them to the sword on Wearside. But the biggest turning point came far earlier when Kevin Schade missed a penalty for the Bees early in the second half.

The decision for Schade to take it was a strange one. Igor Thiago - Brentford's big-money striker who scored a penalty against Forest in the Bees' opening fixture - seemed the obvious choice from the spot. But Schade, who has never scored a penalty in his professional career, stepped up instead. He produced a weak effort, inviting Roefs to save and send the Stadium of Light wild.

Brentford boss Keith Andrews had implored before the game that any opportunity to let the lively home fans into the game was to be avoided. But that's exactly what Schade's miss prompted. Brentford cowered in big moments from then on, conceding just three minutes after Thiago netted their eventual opener and losing in stoppage time to a Wilson Isidor winner.

Asked about the penalty dilemma after the game, Andrews said that he had been conscious of the fact the Bees lost their usual penalty taker in Bryan Mbeumo over the summer. Yet, the fact that a former set-piece coach hasn't identified a first choice in the Cameroonian's place makes for a rather surprising admission that could continue to prove costly.

Noah Langford

Only West Ham are keeping Wolves off the bottom of the Premier League table and after three defeats from their first three games there is a growing feeling that this could be the season that the club drops back down to the Championship. They are short of quality.

Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri were always going to be big losses alongside Nelson Semedo. At present, the drop off in class is all too evident. Wolves pushed for an equaliser, causing some chaos, but a point would have been scarcely deserved.

Pumping long balls towards the giant Sasa Kalajdzic looked the best bet, but Wolves do not have players of the quality of Grealish or Ndiaye in the final third and it shows. It will be a struggle even with Jorgen Strand Larsen. Without him, hopes could be dashed.

That seems to be the sentiment among supporters who have seen their side extricate themselves from trouble in two of the past three seasons but see a side whose trajectory is very apparent. "Back the team or sell the club," they sang to the owners.

Asked in the press conference about those chants and whether he feels backed, Vitor Pereira said: "They are trying to help the team. I hope until the end of the market they try to add at least two players to help us because we need more solutions. Especially in attack."

Adam Bate