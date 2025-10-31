Premier League Christmas fixtures live on Sky: Man Utd vs Newcastle on Sky Sports on Boxing Day, plus Arsenal vs Liverpool in January
Man Utd vs Newcastle on Boxing Day among big Premier League matches live on Sky Sports over Christmas; Sky Sports' Premier League coverage has increased from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live; 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games this season are on Sky Sports
Friday 31 October 2025 16:00, UK
Sky Sports will show 31 Premier League fixtures live in late December and early January - with the top-flight's Christmas and New Year schedule now released.
Premier League Boxing Day football returns to Sky Sports with Manchester United hosting Newcastle at 8pm on December 26 - which will be the only top-flight fixture taking place that day.
In a statement explaining why there is only one Boxing Day fixture this season, the Premier League said: "There are now several challenges to Premier League fixture scheduling rooted in the expansion of European club competitions - which led to a revision of our domestic calendar ahead of last season, including changes to the FA Cup.
"This ultimately left the Premier League as a 33-weekend competition - fewer than previous seasons, despite being a 380-match competition since 1995. With fewer weekends to work with, the League is bound by how the calendar falls.
"The League can give an assurance that next season there will be more Premier League matches on Boxing Day - as the date falls on a Saturday."
On December 27, Chelsea's home game with Aston Villa will be the Saturday Night Football fixture at 5.30pm. There is a Super Sunday double header on December 28 - Sunderland vs Leeds at 2pm and Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur at 4.30pm.
There will then be 10 Premier League fixtures shown live on Sky Sports on Tuesday December 30 and Thursday January 1 - with no games taking place on New Year's Eve.
Six games will be taking place on Tuesday December 30 - including Arsenal's home game with Aston Villa. Four games are on the evening of New Year's Day - Man Utd vs Wolves, Crystal Palace vs Fulham, Liverpool vs Leeds and Brentford vs Spurs, a fixture which marks Thomas Frank's return to the Bees.
On Saturday January 3, there will be two games live on Sky Sports either side of the 3pm fixtures with Aston Villa hosting Nottingham Forest at 12.30pm and Bournemouth facing Arsenal on the south coast at 5.30pm.
Sunday January 4 will see five games shown live on Sky Sports, including Manchester City vs Chelsea at 5.30pm.
And the following midweek will see all 10 Premier League games shown live on Sky, including Arsenal vs Liverpool on Thursday January 8 - kick-off at 8pm- in what could be a huge game to decide where the title goes this season.
December and January's live Premier League games on Sky Sports
Tuesday December 2
Bournemouth vs Everton, kick-off 7.30pm
Fulham vs Man City, kick-off 7.30pm
Newcastle vs Tottenham, kick-off 8.15pm
Wednesday December 3
Arsenal vs Brentford, kick-off 7.30pm
Brighton vs Aston Villa, kick-off 7.30pm
Burnley vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 7.30pm
Wolves vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 7.30pm
Leeds vs Chelsea, kick-off 8.15pm
Liverpool vs Sunderland, kick-off 8.15pm
Thursday December 4
Man Utd vs West Ham, kick-off 8pm
Saturday December 6
Leeds vs Liverpool, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday December 7
Brighton vs West Ham, kick-off 2pm
Fulham vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday December 8
Wolves vs Man Utd, kick-off 8pm
Saturday December 13
Burnley vs Fulham, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday December 14
Crystal Palace vs Man City, kick-off 2pm
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham, kick-off 2pm
Sunderland vs Newcastle, kick-off 2pm
West Ham vs Aston Villa, kick-off 2pm
Brentford vs Leeds, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday December 15
Man Utd vs Bournemouth, kick-off 8pm
Saturday December 20
Tottenham vs Liverpool, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday December 21
Everton vs Arsenal, kick-off 2pm
Leeds vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 2pm
Aston Villa vs Man Utd, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday December 22
Fulham vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 8pm
Friday December 26
Man Utd vs Newcastle - kick-off 8pm
Saturday December 27
Chelsea vs Aston Villa - kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday December 28
Sunderland vs Leeds - kick-off 2pm
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - kick-off 4.30pm
Tuesday December 30
Burnley vs Newcastle - kick-off 7.30pm
Chelsea vs Bournemouth - kick-off 7.30pm
Nottingham Forest vs Everton - kick-off 7.30pm
West Ham vs Brighton - kick-off 7.30pm
Arsenal vs Aston Villa - kick-off 8.15pm
Man Utd vs Wolves - kick-off 8.15pm
Thursday January 1
Crystal Palace vs Fulham - kick-off 5.30pm
Liverpool vs Leeds - kick-off 5.30pm
Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur - kick-off 8pm
Sunderland vs Man City - kick-off 8pm
Saturday January 3
Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest - kick-off 12.30pm
Bournemouth vs Arsenal - kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday January 4
Everton vs Brentford - kick-off 3pm
Fulham vs Liverpool - kick-off 3pm
Newcastle vs Crystal Palace - kick-off 3pm
Tottenham vs Sunderland - kick-off 3pm
Man City vs Chelsea - kick-off 5.30pm
Tuesday January 6
West Ham vs Nottingham Forest - kick-off 8pm
Wednesday January 7
Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur - kick-off 7.30pm
Brentford vs Sunderland - kick-off 7.30pm
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa - kick-off 7.30pm
Everton vs Wolves - kick-off 7.30pm
Fulham vs Chelsea - kick-off 7.30pm
Man City vs Brighton - kick-off 7.30pm
Burnley vs Man Utd - kick-off 8.15pm
Newcastle vs Leeds - kick-off 8.15pm
Thursday January 8
Arsenal vs Liverpool - kick-off 8pm