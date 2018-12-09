Romelu Lukaku worth more to Manchester United than just goals, says Dimitar Berbatov

Romelu Lukaku is worth more to Manchester United than just goals, according to Dimitar Berbatov, who believes Lukaku's United team-mates can do more to aid the Belgium international's cause.

Lukaku scored his first home goal since March in United's 4-1 win over Fulham on Saturday, and ended a run of 12 games for his club without a goal in last weekend's draw at Southampton.

Such poor form had led to speculation Lukaku could be on his way out of Old Trafford but, speaking on Goals on Sunday, former United striker Berbatov feels like all the negativity is not helping Lukaku turn things around.

"Why do people concentrate on this [goalscoring drought]?" Berbatov said. "Strikers are more than just goals now. How is that going to help Lukaku when there are constantly people saying how long he didn't score a goal for.

Berbatov won two Premier League titles with United

"It is important and I am sure he had that relief 'it is finally over'. People always talking about him not scoring is just spreading negativity.

"He knows all the this. He is probably going home and saying to himself 'I cannot believe I didn't score again, people are going to be on my back.' How is that going to affect his self-confidence? It is low.

"People think he does not want to score, but that is wrong of course.

"I like him a lot, because he is good on the ball, he is powerful, but he needs team-mates around him who understand his quality, and know how to pass him the ball. If Lukaku is not as good as others with his first touch, then give him a ball that he can handle."