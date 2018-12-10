Man Utd's Alexis Sanchez gives glimpse into rehab training

0:18 Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez gives fans an update into his rehab recovery training in Chile Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez gives fans an update into his rehab recovery training in Chile

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has shared a glimpse of his rehab training for his hamstring injury in Chile.

Sanchez, who has started only seven games for United this season, flew to Santiago last week to continue his treatment.

Manager Jose Mourinho had said the 29-year-old is set to be out until the New Year after sustaining the "aggressive" injury.

In the video, which he posted on his Instagram account, he is working on the treadmill and enduring a rigorous resistance band exercise.

