Anthony Martial agent unimpressed with Man Utd deal offer

Anthony Martial's agent says he and his client are 'far from agreement' with Manchester United

Anthony Martial's agent has cast doubt on the prospect of the France forward signing a long-term deal with Manchester United.

Martial's contract was due to expire next summer but Sky Sports News revealed last month the club had activated a one-year extension clause to keep the 23-year-old until at least 2020.

The player's representative Philippe Lamboley, however, has cast doubt over a new deal being agreed and confirmed current talks are at a stalemate.

He told French radio station RMC: "I am very pessimistic about discussions going positively.

"They have already sent us offers that do not meet our expectations, starting on bases very far from our wishes.

"We are far from agreement, for the time being."

Despite his success in front of goal, Martial is still not an automatic first choice at Old Trafford - and he was on the bench for Sunday's 3-1 defeat at Liverpool.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this season that Martial had turned down a long-term contract offer, after his agent had said in the summer that his client wanted to leave the club.